The defending national champion LSU Lady Tigers will face off against three HBCUs this season, per a release of the non-conference schedule by the athletic program. On November 12, the LSU Lady Tigers will face off against Teniya Morant and the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.

Morant, the younger sister of NBA star Ja Morant and an amazing player in her own right, is close with LSU star Angel Reese. Reese commented on Morant's Instagram post announcing her commitment to Mississippi Valley State, saying, “congrats bby… see you game 2.”

Morant replied, “See you game 2.”

Eight days later, the Lady Tigers will face off against their first SWAC opponent of the year the Texas Southern Tigers. Texas Southern went 2-27 last year with their only wins coming against Mississippi Valley. They beat the Devilettes twice in the season, first in a 77-61 away game on January 9th, then in a 72-36 home game.

They then play Coppin State on December 20th, rounding out their contests against HBCUs. Coppin State went 8-22 overall and 5-9 in the MEAC. They competed well against contending teams in the MEAC conference. They beat Howard 52-41 on February 18th and lost a close game against Norfolk 47-36 on February 20th.

LSU scheduling HBCUs on their schedule comes two seasons after the Lady Tigers avoided a massive upset from the Jackson State Lady Tigers in the 2022 March Madness tournament. Reed's 2022 Jackson State team nearly beat the LSU Tigers in the tournament as the team held a ten-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, LSU fought back and won the game 83-77.

The LSU Lady Tiger's basketball season kicks off against East Texas Baptist on October 26th at 7 PM EST.