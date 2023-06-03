Most basketball fans know who Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is. He's been the face of the Grizzlies franchise since they drafted him with No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He may be embroiled in some controversy right now but he is the Grizzlies future. What fans might not know is he is not the only basketball player in his family. It seems to run in his family. His father Tee was a high school teammate of former NBA star Ray Allen. The latest player to come out of the family is his younger sister. Teniya Morant recently committed to play college basketball at HBCU Mississippi Valley State this upcoming season.

The path for Teniya Morant to play at an HBCU goes back to her grandpa. Tee played his college basketball at HBC Claflin University. He also had a career playing professional basketball overseas.

Teniya just finished up her senior year at Houston High School in Germantown, TN. During her final year of high school basketball, she averaged 11.2 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals.

Teniya joins a Mississippi Valley State team that struggled last season. They finished 2-27 overall and 0-18 in SWAC conference play. They have never made it to the NCAA Tournament in school history. They did, however, qualify for the WNIT in 2012 where they lost in the first round against Tulane. It's a far cry from last season for Teniya whose high school team finished with a 21-11.

Like her brother Ja Morant, Teniya is a combo guard capable of playing both point guard and shooting guard.