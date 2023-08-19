The 2022-23 LSU Tigers women's basketball team won the first NCAA championship in program history behind head coach Kim Mulkey and a talented team headlined by rising star Angel Reese. Coming into the 2023-24 season, the LSU Tigers will be without Alexis Morris and LaDahzia Williams who both used up their college eligibility. Even so, LSU still is bringing back a talented team on paper that's once again led by Reese and last season's SEC Freshman of the Year in Flau'jae Johnson. LSU added two major transfers in Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow to increase their chances of repeating. Recently, Morrow spoke out about finding her role on the team amid so many other talented players.

https://x.com/espnw/status/1692557071579775222?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aneesah Morrow transferred to LSU as one of the top post players in the country. She arrives with two more years of college basketball eligibility left. She began her college career at DePaul where she played for the past two seasons. As a freshman in 2021-22, Morrow was named the USBWA National Freshman of the Year and the WBCA Freshman of the Year. She was a second-team All-American in 2022 and a third-team All-American in 2023. She was also named to back to back All-Big East First Teams.

This past season, Morrow suited up in 33 games for DePaul at a little over 35 minutes per game. She averaged 25.7 points per game, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 25.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 64.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.