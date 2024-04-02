Angel Reese suffered an injury scare early in the first half of LSU's Elite Eight matchup against Caitlin Clark and Iowa. She attempted to track down Clark to block her shot and seemed to injure her ankle. When she eventually rose to her feet, she had a noticeable limp and immediately went to the bench.
Angel Reese checked out of the game temporarily with an apparent ankle injury while trying to block this Caitlin Clark shot.
Reese, fortunately, returned to the game and finished the first half with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Per Holly Rowe in her sideline report early in the third quarter, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey asked Reese if she was okay and how her ankle was feeling. Rowe said that Reese's right ankle is sore and that she changed her shoes at halftime.
But, the sports world watching the Iowa/LSU game all collectively held their breath as they hoped Reese was ok.
Reese's level of play is indeed helpful for LSU women's basketball. She's the only player in double figures for LSU at halftime, as Caitlin Clark leads Iowa with 19 points and five assist while sinking three triples. Iowa got off to a hot start, seemingly attempting to quickly put LSU away. But, Reese's play steadied the team and eventually helped the Lady Tigers get in an offensive groove, where they eventually took the lead.
As the second half approaches, it will be interesting to see if Reese's ankle will bother her as the rest of the game persists. Nevertheless, it looks like we're in for a classic finish to a dual between Reese and Clark that will be remembered forever.