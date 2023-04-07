LSU Women’s Basketball star Angel Reese confirmed on SportsCenter on Friday that she will visit the White House with her team, just days after she took offense to comments from first lady Jill Biden suggesting that both LSU and runner-up Iowa should be invited.

“In the beginning we were hurt — it was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything,” Reese said on the ESPN program, days after calling Biden’s suggestion a ‘joke’.

“You don’t get that experience [to go to the White House] ever…and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that so I’m going to do what’s best for the team and we’ve decided we’re going to go. I’m a team player. I’m going to do what’s best for the team…I’m the captain.”

Angel Reese wanted to celebrate with Obamas

Although Reese recently said the team should instead celebrate their national championship with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, she confirmed on Friday she will attend with her team.

Reese also said that she wasn’t inclined to accept Jill Bidden’s apology, especially after Joe Biden only invited LSU and the men’s national champion UConn this week.

Electric NCAA women’s basketball final

The LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 on Sunday to win the program’s first NCAA women’s basketball national championship in Dallas, TX. The game drew a television audience of 9.9 million, a record for an NCAA women’s title game, per ESPN.

LSU’s point total was also the most ever scored in a championship game by a single team, with the 187 combined total points shattering the previous record.

A spokesperson for Jill Biden said the first lady didn’t mean any disrespect with her comments, which were “intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes.”

Reese criticized for Caitlin Clark gesture

Reese was criticized after the game for mockingly waving her hand in front her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark towards the end of the contest, a clear sign of poor sportsmanship from the 20-year-old.

She also said she doesn’t believe the LSU Tigers, a primarily black team, would have gotten the same praise from Jill Biden as the primarily white Iowa Hawkeyes did if they had lost, per ESPN.

“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House,” Reese said earlier this week. “It bothers me because you are a woman at the end of the day. White, Black, it doesn’t matter, you’re a woman, you’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything.”

A date for Angel Reese and LSU’s visit to the White House has not yet been confirmed.