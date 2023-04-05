Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After calling Jill Biden’s Iowa proposal a joke, LSU basketball star Angel Reese delivered another strong message for the First Lady of the United States.

Speaking on the I AM ATHLETE pod, Reese shared her disappointment to the FLOTUS’ suggestion that Iowa should be invited to the White House as well for putting up a good fight against the eventual champions LSU. For those who missed it, Mrs. Biden said during a recent appearance at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver that “Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game,” and that he’d tell it to her husband and POTUS, Joe Biden.

Reese, for her part, believes that had Iowa won the title, LSU basketball won’t be receiving the same White House invite as runners-up.

“I just know if the roles were reversed, they wouldn’t be the same. If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House,” Reese explained.

While it’s difficult to assume what would have really happened, it is worth noting that Angel Reese has been fighting a heavy backlash after she mocked Caitlin Clark with a “You can’t see me” taunt during the end of the women’s national title game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s no doubt that she was unfairly criticized for that, and she did seem to suggest in her postgame presser that there was some racial bias involved in the attacks she was getting. She wasn’t deterred of course, but it definitely paints a bad picture on college sports and the fanbase.

Angel Reese on Jill Biden inviting both LSU AND Iowa to the White House: “I just know if the roles were reversed, they wouldn’t be the same. If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House.” Subscribe for more #PaperRoute 📰 → https://t.co/psv6vVha0h pic.twitter.com/ApHYnhWOe5 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) April 4, 2023

For what it’s worth, Caitlin Clark herself expressed belief that Iowa shouldn’t go to the White House. After all, the honor is only reserved for the champions and LSU basketball deserves to enjoy the moment they earned.

It remains to be seen what Jill Biden and Joe Biden will say about the whole saga, but the POTUS and FLOTUS will have to address it sooner rather than later.