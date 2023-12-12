Angel Reese publicly supports former teammate Kateri Poole on social media following Poole's departure from the LSU women's team.

In a heartfelt gesture of camaraderie and support, LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese took to Instagram on Monday to express her support for her former teammate Kateri Poole.

Reese's post came in the wake of Poole's departure from the LSU Tigers women's basketball team. Reese, known for her standout performances on the court, posted, “Forever my dawg! You know I love you & 10 behind you,” on Instagram, as reported by Patrick Magee of Nola.com. Reese dons the No. 10 jersey for the Tigers​​​​.

The news of Poole's exit from the team was confirmed by LSU head coach Kim Mulkey on Sunday. The announcement came after LSU's decisive victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, where the Tigers triumphed with a score of 83-53. However, Mulkey did not provide details regarding the reasons behind Poole's departure from the program​​​​.

Kateri Poole, a 5'8″ junior guard, had been a pivotal member of the LSU squad, contributing significantly to their 2023 national championship win. Despite her recent absence from the team, Poole had made appearances in four games this season, showcasing her skills for the No. 7 ranked Tigers. Her journey with LSU followed a transfer from Ohio State, where she had previously played for two seasons, averaging 4.5 points and 2.4 assists during her sophomore year​​​​.

Angel Reese's own journey with the LSU team has been marked by her impressive performances and a brief, though unspecified, absence from four games in November. Her return to the court and subsequent show of support for Poole underscores the strong bonds that can develop between teammates.

As the LSU women's basketball team moves forward in their season, the departure of Kateri Poole remains a notable moment, marking the end of one chapter for both Poole and the team.