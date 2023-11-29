Amid Kateri Poole's absence, LSU women's basketball faces Virginia Tech, aided by Angel Reese's return but still facing roster challenges.

As the LSU women's basketball team gears up for their Final Four rematch with No. 9 Virginia Tech on Thursday, they find themselves navigating the complexities of a shifting lineup. Head coach Kim Mulkey announced that junior guard Kateri Poole is currently not with the team, adding another challenge to the Tigers' already demanding season.

Poole, hailing from Bronx, New York, has had limited playtime this season, appearing in only four of LSU's eight games. Her absence was notably felt in recent matches, including the Tigers' victory over Kent State, where Mulkey cited a “coach's decision” for Poole not being on the floor. Following a brief appearance against Southeastern, Poole was again absent in the team's overwhelming win against Texas Southern.

Mulkey refrained from detailing Poole's future with the team, as reported by Reed Darcey of Nola.com. However, her absence is felt both on and off the court. Last season, Poole played a pivotal role in LSU's NCAA Tournament journey, which culminated in a stunning 102-85 win over Iowa. Recognized for her defensive prowess, Poole was a key player in the starting lineup during the tournament. She also shone offensively, particularly from beyond the arc, hitting seven of her 13 three-point attempts across six tournament games.

Poole's journey to LSU began at Ohio State, where she spent two seasons before transferring in 2022. Her experience and skills were expected to be major assets for the Tigers this season.

The team is also grappling with the loss of sophomore forward Sa'Myah Smith, who suffered a devastating knee injury last Friday against Niagara, tearing her ACL, MCL and meniscus. Smith's injury adds to the roster challenges faced by the No. 7 ranked Tigers. Hailey Van Lith is also questionable, after aggravating an old foot injury in the game against Virgina on Nov. 25.

With Poole's status uncertain and Smith sidelined, other players will have to step up to fill the void. The return of standout player Angel Reese offers a beacon of hope. Reese's comeback is timely as LSU faces a formidable opponent in Virginia Tech. Her presence on the court is expected to bring a significant boost to the team's performance.

“It’s a boost having her (Angel Reese) back, period,” Mulkey said of Reese. “It’s not just against Virginia Tech. It’s just for our team. She’s just a tremendous player, one of the best players in the country.”