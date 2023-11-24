LSU star Angel Reese is absent from the team's Cayman Islands tournament, raising questions amid her recent games' absence and cryptic posts.

LSU women's basketball star player Angel Reese has not been seen with the No. 7 Tigers at the Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament during Thanksgiving week. Observations noted the absence of the 2022-23 All-America forward as the team, including players, coaches and support personnel, arrived in George Town, Grand Cayman on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

LSU is set to compete in the tournament, with their first game against Niagara on Friday, followed by a match against Virginia on Saturday. However, the notable absence of Reese, a key figure in the team, has raised questions. Reese's absence is not entirely unexpected, as she missed the team's last two games against Texas Southern and Southeastern Louisiana for undisclosed reasons and was benched during the second half of a previous game against Kent State.

Amidst this, Reese shared a cryptic TikTok post featuring a video of herself with an audio clip of Deion Sanders saying, “What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me?” This post came on the day her teammates were traveling to the Cayman Islands.

Under the leadership of Coach Kim Mulkey, a Hall-of-Fame coach with four national championships to her credit, the Tigers have maintained a strong performance, winning the recent games in Reese's absence. Mulkey, known for her protective stance towards her players, has remained tight-lipped about Reese's recent non-involvement with the team, emphasizing the importance of privacy and internal team dynamics.

Mulkey and the LSU players had earlier expressed hopes that the Cayman Islands trip would serve as an opportunity for team bonding. Guard Hailey Van Lith spoke about the dual purpose of the trip – enjoyment and basketball. The team, along with some family members who have traveled to watch the games, plans to celebrate Thanksgiving together, creating a blend of fun and competitiveness.

Angel Reese, since leading LSU to a national title last season, has risen to prominence not just on the court but also in the commercial sphere. With endorsements and advertising campaigns, including a notable collaboration with Reebok, Reese has become a major figure in women's basketball. Her style, combining feminine aesthetics with aggressive gameplay, has earned her the nickname “Bayou Barbie.” Her on-court intensity is as famed as her off-court style, making her a unique and controversial figure in the sport.

However, her unfiltered persona and public statements have sometimes led to controversy. Reese's approach, encapsulated by her “unapologetically me” attitude, has at times rubbed fans and competitors the wrong way. This was notably evident during and after last season's national championship game against Iowa.

Despite these controversies, Reese's impact on the court is undeniable. Last season, she averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds and set an NCAA record with 34 double-doubles. Her absence in the Cayman Islands thus leaves a significant gap in the Tigers' lineup, both in terms of gameplay and team dynamics.