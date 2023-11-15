LSU coach Kim Mulkey benched star Angel Reese in a 109-79 win over Kent State, calling it a "coach's decision" without elaboration.

In the LSU women's basketball game against Kent State on Nov. 14, 2023, head coach Kim Mulkey made a surprising decision by not playing star forward Angel Reese in the second half, despite her being in the starting lineup. The No. 7 Tigers, with a record of 3-1, faced off against the Golden Flashes and secured a substantial 109-79 victory at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

Reese, a key player for the team, played most of the first quarter and logged a total of 13 minutes by halftime. However, Mulkey chose to go with sophomore forward Aneesah Morrow down low in the second half. This decision raised questions, especially considering Reese's significant contributions to the team.

When asked to elaborate on her decision to bench Reese and also not to play senior guard Kateri Poole, who was dressed and available on the bench, Mulkey offered a cryptic response.

“I could, but I won't,” Mulkey said in a video of the post-game press conference shared on X, formerly Twitter. “It was just a coach's decision.”

When asked if Morrow and Sa'Myah Smith influenced her decision not to play Reese in the second half, Kim Mulkey gave a quick “yeah” in response, as reported by Cory Diaz of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

The game saw true freshman Mikaylah Williams score a career-high 42 points. Her performance was particularly notable in the second half, where she scored 32 of her total points.

The exact reasons behind Mulkey's decision not to play Reese remain unclear, as she chose not to disclose further details. The Tigers are scheduled to play next against Southeastern Louisiana (1-1) on Friday. It remains to be seen how Mulkey will manage her lineup in upcoming games and whether Reese will return to her usual playing time.