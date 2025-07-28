The San Francisco 49ers have officially signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year deal for the 2025 NFL season, as confirmed by Apple’s agency, Universal Sports and Entertainment Management, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The move comes in direct response to a hamstring injury suffered by projected starting cornerback Renardo Green, who is expected to return by mid-August.

Apple, 29, enters his 10th NFL season after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. The former Ohio State standout, who earned All-Big Ten recognition in 2015, has since played for seven different teams: the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and now the 49ers.

Over his NFL career, Apple has appeared in 102 regular-season games with 82 starts. He has totaled 383 tackles (7 for loss), 61 passes defensed, 6 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and 0.5 sacks. His two most productive seasons came with the Bengals in 2021 and 2022, where he started 15 games in each campaign.

In recent years, Eli Apple has seen reduced playing time due to injuries. He played in just 14 games over the past two seasons, with 4 starts, all coming with the Miami Dolphins in 2023. That year, he was targeted 63 times, broke up nine passes, and notched one interception.

He later joined the Chargers’ practice squad in October 2024, appearing in four games and recording two tackles and one pass defensed before another hamstring issue limited his availability.

Pro Football Focus data shows that Apple has allowed 32 touchdowns in coverage across his career and has given up a 100.4 quarterback rating when targeted.

Apple’s signing adds veteran depth to a 49ers cornerback unit currently facing injury-related uncertainty. Although Green’s injury isn’t long-term, the 49ers needed experienced players to take reps in training camp and the preseason.

Apple, with nine years of league experience, now has an opportunity to make an impression in a young and unsettled cornerback group.