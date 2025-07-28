Patrick Mahomes is liking how the young players on the Kansas City Chiefs squad are coming along in training camp.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are preparing for the 2025 NFL season, coming off of three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. They won the first two but lost the third time to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes usually has a dynamic offense where he can shine with his talent while helping his teammates. 2024 was different as injuries limited the team's ability to explode on that side of the ball.

They will hope for this season to be different as Mahomes pointed out two players who are performing well in training camp. They happened to be receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

“You come up these young guys. I mean, Rashee Rice, I think he's gonna even be better this year. The way he's able to navigate the football field, you can see that explosiveness. I mean, you can come back from injury, you're looking for that. He can see that explosiveness already and he has a good feel for me in the timing that I want everything on,” Mahomes said.

“And then Xavier Worthy, I mean, guy that you saw at the end of last year, how talented he is how special of a talent he is. But I think the physicality, he's getting better and better at working with. And that comes with playing playoff football and then responding with a full offseason. So, those guys go out there and showcase it though.”

What lies ahead for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes gained chemistry with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy throughout the course of the Chiefs' 2024 campaign. This year will look to be the one where they dominate with their connections on offense.

Rice was on pace for a great season before he went down for the year in Week 4. Before the injury, he made 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the four games he took part in.

As for Worthy, he took advantage of the targets he got from Mahomes. He made 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns. He did well in the playoffs, receiving 19 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs will look to reclaim their throne in the NFL world. If Mahomes can get on track with Rice and Worthy early into the 2025 season, they have a great chance at doing that.