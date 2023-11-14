True LSU freshman Mikayla Williams dazzled with 42 points, propelling the Tigers to a 109-79 win over Kent State.

LSU's true freshman guard Mikaylah Williams reached a new career milestone, scoring an impressive 42 points in the Tigers' 109-79 win over Kent State on Tuesday. The standout performance by Williams, who completed her All-American prep career at Bossier City Parkway just a year ago, was a highlight of Tuesday's game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The match, part of LSU's annual field trip game for school kids, saw the Tigers bounce back from their recent drop to No. 7 in the AP poll following a season-opening loss to Colorado. The team now stands at 3-1, while Kent State falls to 1-1, as reported by Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.

Williams' performance was particularly notable in the second half, where she scored 32 of her total points. Her final stats were impressive: 15 of 20 shooting, including five of eight from 3-point range and a perfect 7 of 7 at the free-throw line. She also contributed seven rebounds, helping to secure the Tigers' dominance on the court.

“I think my teammates knew I had a hot hand and they were finding me and I was just executing,” Williams said in a postgame press conference. “It’s just in me, you know, I work hard and then I apply.”

It was her most points in a game ever – the most points she scored in a high school game was 34.

“It all starts in practice … Coach has been riding me and riding me and staying on my tail about working hard and effort and everything,” Williams said. “I think that practice showed to the game and paid off.”

Coach Kim Mulkey's strategy seemed to involve experimenting with different player combinations, which initially led to a close first half, with LSU leading just 39-37 at the break. However, the third quarter marked a turning point, largely thanks to Mikaylah Williams' 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting, including the team's first two 3-pointers.

LSU's performance, particularly in the second half, showed a marked improvement from their previous games, reflecting adjustments and perhaps a renewed focus following their unexpected defeat to Colorado.

The team looks to continue its momentum as they play Friday at SLU in Hammond and return home Monday to host Texas Southern.