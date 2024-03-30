The LSU women's basketball program pulled off a tight 78-69 Sweet 16 victory over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Angel Reese was one of two Tigers to amass a double-double during the matchup, and she sent a striking message to the college basketball world after her team's gritty March Madness win.
LSU has been under the spotlight since its 2023 March Madness run. The Tigers won the national championship over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Their victory was met with both admiration and criticism.
Namely, many took issue with Angel Reese making a ring gesture toward Clark after LSU won the title. However, fans on the opposite side quickly pointed out that Clark can be just as flashy. The debate garnered massive attention and continues to have both stars' teams under the microscope.
Nevertheless, Reese has created an intriguing identity for herself and her teammates as they look to repeat in 2024. Reese declared that LSU is a “good villain” in the sport, per Nicole Auerbach. If good equals winning and success, then the star forward's take is certainly fitting.
The LSU women's basketball team continues to roll into the later stages of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and they made a bold statement in their win over UCLA.
LSU women's basketball: hearts of Tigers
Reese ended Saturday's Sweet 16 victory with 16 points and 11 rebounds. She amassed her third straight double-double in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The junior forward is an unstoppable interior force who anchors the Tigers on both sides of the ball.
Yet, Reese's teammate Flau'jae Johnson brings just as much if not more energy to LSU. Like Reese, Johnson garnered a double-double against UCLA, ending the matchup with 24 points and 12 rebounds. The sophomore guard is not taking her opportunity for granted and expressed so to reporters after Saturday's win.
“I've been focused, I've been in the gym, I've been locked in. Every day I'm in the gym putting in reps. Everyday,” Johnson claimed.
Johnson's hard work is being shown through her improvement on the court. After averaging 11.0 points and 1.2 steals during the 2022-23 regular season, Johnson leapt to 14.0 points and 2.2 steals in 2023-24.
Moreover, the talented guard is a woman of multiple talents. In addition to her stellar basketball ability, she raps on the side. Of course, this has drawn more attention to her, but she feels her musical endeavors push her to work harder.
“I know people are gonna discredit me cause I rap and I hoop, so I know I gotta go extra hard. So that's what I do,” Johnson added.
Johnson went so hard that she outrebounded Angel Reese on Saturday. She was sure to make this known in a post-game press conference. Reese praised LSU's guards for their effort on the boards to which Johnson jokingly exclaimed, “Yeah I had more rebounds than Angel,” per a video from The Sporting News.
It is great to see LSU on one accord as they march into the Elite Eight. The Tigers' matchups will continue to get more challenging though. Can LSU continue to dance in their quest for a second straight national championship?