The LSU Tigers, guided by coach Kim Mulkey, make history with a defensive shutout against McNeese State, led by Aalyah Del Rosario and Angel Reese's commanding performances.

In a stunning display of defensive strength, No. 7 LSU women's basketball, led by coach Kim Mulkey, achieved an impressive feat by holding McNeese State scoreless in a quarter during their Tuesday night game. The Tigers' 133-44 win over McNeese State not only broke the school's record for the highest points in a game but also established a record for the largest victory margin, surpassing their 1995 win against Prairie View.

The game, initially tied at 10, saw LSU launch an impressive 47-point streak as part of a 56-2 run. This dominant phase stretched from the first to the third quarter.

“I told them (LSU's team) at half I don't know if I've even been part of that (holding an opponent scoreless for an entire quarter),” Mulkey said, as reported by the Associated Press. “And a run like that you don't think about it in the moment. I don't care who you're playing. That's crazy.”

LSU's second-quarter performance was particularly noteworthy, outscoring McNeese 30-0. McNeese struggled significantly, missing all their field goal attempts and committing 16 turnovers in this quarter alone, which LSU converted into 22 points.

LSU's talent was evident, with Aalyah Del Rosario and Angel Reese each achieving double-doubles. Del Rosario scored 27 points with 10 rebounds, and Reese added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Aneesah Morrow also stood out with 18 points and 10 rebounds. In total, six LSU players scored in double figures.

McNeese State faced a tough challenge against LSU's defense. McNeese coach Lynn Kennedy acknowledged their struggle, leading to 36 turnovers and 52 points for LSU. Alva Mofalk and Emilia Tenbrock were McNeese's top scorers with 12 points each, but their efforts were overshadowed by LSU's dominant play.

“We just didn't handle it well. LSU caught fire. The fast break really opened it up for them, they some transition shots and that got them going,” Kennedy said.

Del Rosario's rise has been crucial for LSU, especially after Sa'Myah Smith's season-ending injury. Del Rosario's performance against McNeese, setting career highs in several stats, shows her increasing importance to the team.

“I knew I was going to have to step up, play big-time minutes on the court and take advantage of the minutes. When I came here, I was not in the best of shape. Now, I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been,” Del Rosario said.

The game also noted the absence of Hailey Van Lith from LSU due to injuries, with Last-Tear Poa replacing her as the starting point guard. Kim Mulkey said Van Lith's return is uncertain.