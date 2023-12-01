LSU's Kim Mulkey celebrates her 700th career win, the fastest in college basketball history, following an 82-64 victory over Virginia Tech.

In a night marked by achievement and celebration, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey reached a monumental milestone with her 700th career win, as LSU dominated No. 9 Virginia Tech 82-64. Mulkey achieved this record in just 813 games, the fastest coach to reach this milestone in college basketball history for both men's and women's teams.

The achievement was commemorated with a touching video tribute at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, featuring congratulatory messages from former players.

“It's touching,” Mulkey said, as reported by Reed Darcey of The Advocate “Some of those people on that screen, I haven't seen since I coached them. They have children now. They're married. It's touching because see, I've always told them, these are the greatest years of your life in college, but you don't know it yet.”

Mulkey reflected on her journey, adding, “That just means I've been around a long time. It means I've coached some of the greatest. That's it.”

The game itself saw standout performances from several Tigers. Aneesah Morrow led the team with her fourth double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and securing 15 rebounds. Freshman Mikaylah Williams topped the scoring chart with 20 points, demonstrating her ability to shine in significant moments. Angel Reese and Flau’Jae Johnson also made substantial contributions, with Reese scoring crucial points in the final quarter and Johnson adding 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Virginia Tech’s efforts were led by Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley. Amoore was the top scorer with 25 points, while Kitley achieved a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The victory not only highlighted Mulkey's coaching career but was Angel Reese's return to the court after a two week-absence. LSU will host UL-Lafayette on Dec. 10.