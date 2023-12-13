LSU women's basketball team makes history with a staggering 133-44 win over McNeese State, showcasing a new level of dominance in the sport.

Angel Reese and the LSU's women's basketball team delivered an impressive performance, setting school records in their 133-44 win over McNeese State. The Tigers, under the leadership of coach Kim Mulkey, surpassed their previous high of 125 points, a record set in November 2022 against Bellarmine. However, what truly set this game apart was the 89-point margin of victory, shattering their 76-point win record from 1995 against Prairie View.

The game was tied at 10 points each before LSU went on a significant scoring run, eventually leading to a 56-2 stretch. This run included a 47-point streak without a McNeese response, showcasing LSU's offensive dominance. Defensively, LSU was just as strong, not allowing McNeese any points in the second quarter.

“I told them (LSU's women's basketball) at half I don't know if I've even been part of that (holding an opponent scoreless for an entire quarter),” Coach Kim Mulkey said, as reported by the Associated Press. “And a run like that you don't think about it in the moment. I don't care who you're playing. That's crazy.”

Aalyah Del Rosario and Angel Reese led LSU with 27 and 21 points respectively, both achieving double-doubles. Their contributions were supported by teammates Aneesah Morrow, Mikaylah Williams, Flau'jae Johnson and Angelica Velez, all scoring in double figures.

McNeese State, struggling against LSU's defensive pressure, saw Alva Mofalk and Emilia Tenbrock each score 12 points. However, the Cowgirls were overwhelmed by LSU's fast break and transition play.

Del Rosario, the 6-6 freshman center, emerged as a key player for the Tigers, filling the gap left by injured sophomore Sa'Myah Smith. And despite missing point guard Hailey Van Lith due to injury, LSU adjusted well with Last-Tear Poa taking on the role.