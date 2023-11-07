LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey opened up on the disappointing loss to Colorado to open the season.

The LSU women's basketball program began its title defense in the 2023-2024 season with a shocking 92-78 loss to Colorado in Las Vegas on Monday night, and head coach Kim Mulkey said she was not surprised, but disappointed in the loss.

“I'm disappointed by some players that I thought would be tougher, but when you play a team that has that level of experience, I wasn't surprised,” Kim Mulkey said, via Matthew Brune of on3.com.

Mulkey did say that Mikaylah Williams and S'Myah Smith brought the fight, according to Brune.

The LSU women's basketball came in with a ton of expectations as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll, with most outstanding player of last year's NCAA Tournament Angel Reese returning, along with high-profile transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow joining the program. Mulkey said she does not think expectations from the summer caused the loss.

“I don't think anything this summer effected us in that locker room,” Mulkey said, via Brune. “I think that locker room was impacted by Colorado being a darn good team.”

Mulkey's team will have a ton to work on, as she was disappointed by her team's effort overall, and said that breaking down the film will not be pretty.

“It will be a come to Jesus moment,” Mulkey said, via Brune.

LSU will move on to play some teams that it will expect to beat by good margins, but Mulkey will want to see some specific things improved on before the Tigers face programs like Virginia and Virginia Tech in late November. By then, Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow will hope to be clicking like they were expected to against Colorado.