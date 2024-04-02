LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has been a big topic of discussion throughout the past couple weeks. Her fiery coaching style and flashy outfits have always made her the center of attention, but after a couple articles negatively depicted her ahead of the Tigers' huge showdown with Iowa, Mulkey has especially been in the spotlight. In fact, UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley recently shared a story about a dinner he had with Mulkey.
Dan Hurley and Kim Mulkey are too of the most intense college basketball coaches in the game, and both of their team's have had a lot of success. UConn basketball and LSU women's basketball both won the national championship last season. Hurley and Mulkey also shared a dinner together last year, and Hurley seems to think that her intensity has him beat.
“I had spent a dinner with Kim Mulkey last April,” Dan Hurley said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “She is intense, she got at my neck man. I knew of her, I knew her you know the whole deal, all of her success, but she hit me like a title wave when I met her. She was intense.”
Hurley knows that he is also very intense, but he seems to have an off switch and can turn off the intensity when he isn't in a work setting. On that night, he didn't think Mulkey had an off switch.
“Not that night,” Hurley said when he was asked if Mulkey had an off switch. “…Generally when people meet me, or at least my wife always tells me, her friends always say, wow, I didn’t think he’d be normal, he seems like a pretty normal guy away from his work and just regular settings. I didn’t see that with coach.”
Everyone has their own opinion of Mulkey, but one thing that everyone can agree on is that she is very intense.
LSU and UConn both had deep runs this year
That intensity from both of these head coaches certainly seems to work with their basketball teams. Kim Mulkey and LSU women's basketball did just see their season come to an end in the Elite 8 against Caitlin Clark and Iowa. Still, it was a great season for the Tigers and they had a deep tournament run. There is no shame in losing to Clark and the Hawkeyes.
Dan Hurley and his UConn basketball team are still dancing. The Huskies have been by far the most dominant team in the NCAA Tournament this season as they have yet to play a game that was really even remotely close. The Huskies won every tournament game by double digits last season and they went all the way to win a national title. They are on a similar path this season, and they are just two wins away from winning it all again.
Up next for UConn is Alabama in the Final Four, and the Huskies are big favorites. If they win that, they will play either NC State or Purdue in the national title game. No matter what happens, there are going to be some very intriguing matchups.