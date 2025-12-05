The Golden State Warriors (11-11) are drowning in injury troubles, as they watch another difference-maker head to the locker room. Draymond Green had to leave Thursday's road game versus the Philadelphia 76ers (11-9) because of a right foot issue and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the night, per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Green's setback is undoubtedly a big blow to a team that was already without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler going into this East-West battle. Although there are other capable contributors on this roster like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors can only accomplish so much without their core trio. Green is not the impactful scorer that Curry and Butler are, but he is the Dubs' defensive engine and a valuable playmaker. Moreover, the Dubs crave the energy he brings to the floor.

The four-time NBA champion recorded three points and a block in just nine minutes of action versus the Sixers. Golden State is unlikely to claw its way back into this contest, especially without their most important players. The Warriors found themselves in a 30-10 hole after the first quarter and have never fully recovered. Barring a tremendous surge, they will fall below .500 for the first time this season.

Longtime head coach Steve Kerr knows how important it is for his squad to avoid significant adversity, but older teams are obviously more vulnerable to such a plight. A tough travel schedule is probably only adding to the Dubs' exasperation. Draymond Green was already upset about potentially missing the birth of his child, but his trip to Philly just got even more painful.

Stephen Curry has been out with a quadriceps injury since Nov. 26 and Jimmy Butler missed the 76ers matchup due to knee soreness, so the Warriors are in desperate need of some good news.