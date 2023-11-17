LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese broke onto the scene last season en route to a national championship, but that doesn't mean head coach Kim Mulkey is treating her any differently than the rest of the players.

Reese was benched in the second half of Tuesday's huge win over Kent State and according to Glenn Guilbeau of Outkick, Reese is being punished for attitude issues. Mulkey said “coach's decision” when asked why she didn't play in the final two periods earlier in the week.

The junior had 11 points and five boards in 13 minutes before exiting. There were some rumors swirling around that Reese could potentially be suspended and Mulkey had an interesting answer about just that on Thursday:

“I guess you better have a ticket to see, huh,” Mulkey said playfully with a smile. “All right, you better get a ticket and see.”

The agent of Angel Reese also told Outkick that she didn't have any info on a suspension of her client. LSU denied it, too. For the time being, it's frankly unknown if the Tigers have reprimanded Reese for her attitude issues.

Reese is arguably the most famous female college athlete outside of Olivia Dunne, who is a gymnast at LSU. Reese won an ESPY in the offseason and was also named the BET Sportswoman of the Year. She played a massive part in the Tigers beating Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the title game last season, even mocking the Hawkeyes star in the process.

Hopefully, Reese can figure things out and get the Tigers back to the promised land, or at least close to it.