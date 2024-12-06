LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson dropped a truth bomb on LeBron James. Along with her accomplishments on the court, the junior has already done an incredible job building her brand off the court. Johnson recently landed a partnership with the Unrivaled basketball league, and has launched a successful rap career. At the same time, the Tigers guard is leading head coach Kim Mulkey's team to a 9-0 start. LSU is one of the favorites in the SEC, ranked No. 5 in the country, with one win over a ranked opponent.

In an interview with CNBC Sports Business Reporter Jessica Golden, Flau'jae revealed how she takes inspiration from LeBron James in her career off the floor.

“He's (LeBron) the ultimate businessman. The way that he leverages his business opportunities, the way he carries himself, and he's done so many things [like building a school] to help other people.”

Flau'jae Johnson has a chance to be the face of women's college basketball



Johnson's off-the-court endeavors haven't distracted her from getting better every year with LSU women's basketball. The junior now leads the Tigers with 22.3 points per game on career-high efficiencies. One of the standout stats so far has been Flau'jae's three-point shooting. Johnson is putting up a career-best 43.2% from distance on a season-high 4.1 threes a game.

The Tigers entered the season ranked No. 7 in the country. While LSU will be without the face of their program for the past two years, Angel Reese, Hall-of-Fame head coach Kim Mulkey, has built multiple winners throughout her career and expects nothing less than an SEC and national title this season.

The main competition for the Tigers in the SEC is No. 3 South Carolina and No. 4 Texas. Both those programs have a loss already but will be formidable opponents for LSU throughout the season. The Tigers will face each team once, in both cases on the road. UConn, UCLA, and USC are other programs outside of the conference that Kim Mulkey's program will be competing with for a top seed.

Currently, LSU women's basketball does not have a ranked opponent on its schedule until January 23. Kim Mulkey's team must stay focused and rack up the wins until then to solidify itself in the top 5.

Overall, Flau'jae Johnson has shown to be capable of leading this program in the post-Angel Reese era. The junior has a chance to become the new face of the sport, with Reese and Caitlin Clark both lighting up the WNBA now. LSU women's basketball is far from a second national title, but with the Tigers' start so far this year, it's fair for fans to believe in this team.