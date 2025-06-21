Riley Gaines is optimistic that Simone Biles could see eye-to-eye and work together in the future.

TMZ caught up with Gaines and told the outlet that she would “absolutely” consider working with the 11-time Olympic medalist after their recent back-and-forth online.

Gaines is known for speaking out about transgender women in women's sports. In the past, she has called out the NCAA, arguing it compromises fairness and safety. In 2022, Gaines famously tied for fifth with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 200-yard NCAA freestyle championship.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer's comment on working with Biles comes after the seven-time gold medalist reacted to Gaines calling a player on a Minnesota high school softball team “a boy.”

“@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!

But instead… You bully them…

One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!” Biles wrote on X.

“Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_,” Biles hit back in a separate post referring to her race with Thomas back in 2022.

“This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest,” the former University of Kentucky swimmer responded back to Biles on X.

“[Biles'] stance felt so deeply visceral to me not because of the personal attacks, but more so again because of how she used her platform, a platform where young girls all across the nation, young girls like my little sister, who's a gymnast, look up to her,' Gaines told TMZ at the time.

“Look, Simone is someone I've looked up to, I've respected for so long,” Gaines said. “She has done so much for women's sports, of course, for the sport of gymnastics, but even broader than that for women in general.”

Simone Biles Apologizes For X Posts

Biles received a lot of online criticism for her posts on X and she later apologized to Gaines for her comments.

“I wanted to follow up from my last tweets. I've always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport. The current system doesn't adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn't help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for,” Biles wrote on X.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist continued to clarify her stance on transgender women in women's sports.

“These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect. I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports. My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful. Individual athletes—especially kids—should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over. I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition. We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful,” Biles concluded.

Gaines replied: “I accept Simone's apology for the personal attacks including the ones where she body-shamed me. I know she knows what this feels like. She's still the greatest female gymnast of all time. A couple of things. Sports ARE inclusive by nature. Anyone can and everyone SHOULD play…”

As far as them working together, Biles has not responded to Gaines at the time of the writing.