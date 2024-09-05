On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves celebrated Ludacris with a night dedicated to honoring local music icons and the city’s influence on the industry, per Uproxx. The event at Truist Park featured a range of activities spotlighting Atlanta’s musical heritage and gave new and upcoming artists their moment in the spotlight.

Ludacris Takes the Mound with Style

The highlight of the evening was Ludacris’s ceremonial first pitch against the Colorado Rockies. In a nod to his iconic “Get Back” music video, Ludacris donned prosthetic Popeye-sized muscles, oversized white Nike Air Force 1s, and a Braves jersey, delivering his pitch with flair and a warning to the Rockies to “get back” unless they were looking for trouble from Atlanta. Despite the exaggerated costume, Ludacris managed to make a better throw than some famous celebrities in the past, making it to the plate with style.

The Braves also honored Ludacris by giving the first 15,000 fans at the game an exclusive Ludacris bobblehead, featuring the rapper in a Hank Aaron jersey, microphone in hand, and sporting a gold watch for added style. This bobblehead reflects Ludacris’s deep connection to Atlanta’s sports and music culture.

Tributes and Past Performances

Leading up to the game, the Braves celebrated Luda with a DJ set from his official DJ, photo stations showcasing his album artwork, and a “Luda's at The Battery” food truck inspired by his Chicken and Beer restaurant. This event continues Ludacris’s strong ties with Atlanta’s professional sports teams. In 2023, he made headlines by rappelling from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a halftime show. He also performed at the World Series celebration in 2021 and featured in the Braves’ launch video for their 2023 City Connect uniforms.

Ludacris’s involvement with Atlanta’s sports culture reflects his deep-rooted connection to the city, blending music and sports in memorable ways.