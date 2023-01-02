By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

Luka Doncic has been on a tear lately, and his NBA rookie cards are clearly taking advantage of his impressive run. With a stretch of games that’s pointing at a possible MVP award, sky isn’t the limit anymore for the Dallas Mavericks’ All-Star guard. If he keeps this up, fans will have to explore the market hard for his cards as Doncic isn’t taking any prisoners this season. We take a look at how his recent games have been, why it’s leading to the MVP, and how his NBA cards have benefitted in the process.

Luka Doncic’s MVP run this season

There’s something extraordinary in the version of Luka Doncic we’re getting this season. Not only is he lifting the Mavericks on his shoulders toward contention in the Western Conference, but it also looks like he just made the leap to insane heights along the way.

To put things into context, one must take a look at his numbers last regular season. In 65 games, the All-Star guard averaged 28.4 points by connecting 45% of his shots from the field, 35% from beyond the arc, and 74% from the free throw line. He also notched 8.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest. Those stats alone are more than reason enough to make any player in the league enjoy a rise in their NBA card stock. But as great as those numbers may seem, it’s apparent that Doncic isn’t done making a leap at all.

After a 116-106 Minnesota Timberwolves victory over Dallas, Doncic flipped a switch and went insane on the league. From that point on, the Mavs’ star led his team to a six-game winning streak over different squads, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and San Antonio Spurs. During that stretch, Doncic would score over 50 points on three occasions, including holding a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist masterclass against the Knicks in a historic game that hasn’t been seen before.

The first ever 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA History. Luka Doncic is AMAZING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KYdw6fiPeU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 28, 2022

In that six-game winning streak, Doncic would go on to prove that he’s not just among the best offensive players in the NBA, but he’s also in the driver’s seat when it comes to the MVP race. During those games, he would go on to average 42.2 points on 58% shooting from the field, 74% from the charity stripe, and a bonkers 46% from deep. Moreover, Doncic would go on to contribute 10.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 2.5 steals along the way. Video game numbers aside, there’s really no stopping him from clinching the MVP award if he continues to play at this kind of level.

Luka Doncic finished with 51 points on 18-29 FG (62.1%), 6-10 3P (60.0%), and 9-15 FT (60.0%) against the Spurs — recording his 3rd game with 50+ points on the season. Here is every single point he scored. pic.twitter.com/ByDBg4Upqd — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) January 1, 2023

At the end of 2022, Doncic would go on to lead the NBA in scoring with 34.2 points per game while averaging 8.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.7 steals so far this season. Without a doubt, those stats would be enough to lead Dallas back to the playoffs. The only question that matters now is whether Doncic can go deep in the postseason with him carrying much of the load. In any case, his case to win MVP is as strong as it can get, causing those Luka Doncic rookie cards in the market to go up.

The state of Luka Doncic rookie cards

Just recently, a Luka Doncic One of One card went up for auction and garnered a $3.12 million price tag. While that banger is certainly out of reach for most collectors, Doncic’s other rookie cards are enjoying his great run recently.

In a three-month graph by Card Ladder, Doncic’s PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie card has gone up from $1,805 to $2,283. Doing the math, that’s a 26% increase over that period of time. And while this is the star’s most popular and definitive rookie card in the market, most of his other offerings have risen as well.

Along with his Prizm, NBA card collectors can also see how his other rookie cards are faring in the market. Doncic’s NBA Hoops and Donruss Optic cards, both encased within PSA 10 slabs have also gone up. The former is now at $145 from $120, while the latter is now valued at $250 from $220. Both of these cards are way more accessible to those in the hobby, but still offer a lot of upside in the years to come.

The verdict on Luka Doncic cards

Thanks to a great run during the past few games, it’s safe to say that these Luka Doncic rookie cards are on fire. Nevertheless, it would still be safe not to go on hunting these cards in the market.

As mentioned earlier, the Mavs’ star is playing out of his mind recently. This great performance has caused his NBA card stock to spike, which means it won’t be a good idea to buy them right now. The correct course of action is to sell them to those collectors who possess these cards. Doing so would give a decent profit and a chance to re-invest in other promising young stars, such as Zion Williamson or Ja Morant cards. In any case, better hold onto those Luka Doncic cards right now as they can be a good stock to keep in the coming years.