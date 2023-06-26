Real Madrid has secured the services of midfield maestro Luka Modric for another year as the Croatian international has agreed to extend his contract until the summer of 2024, reported by goal.com.

Modric's decision to continue his career with Real Madrid has been met with joy by Los Blancos fans worldwide. The 35-year-old midfielder, who joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, has become a beloved figure at the Santiago Bernabeu. During his tenure, Modric has amassed an impressive collection of over 20 titles, including five UEFA Champions League triumphs.

The announcement of Modric's contract extension comes as a relief to Real Madrid supporters, who have witnessed the talented playmaker's impact on the pitch season after season. The Croatian's vision, passing range, and technical ability have been instrumental in the team's success over the years.

Modric's decision to commit to Real Madrid for another year also puts an end to speculations surrounding his future. Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal had expressed interest in signing the veteran midfielder, but Modric has chosen to remain in the Spanish capital, reaffirming his loyalty to the club that has become his second home.

Taking to social media to express his excitement, Modric posted a brief message on Twitter: “Home Sweet Home.” His love for Real Madrid and the bond he shares with the fans is evident in his words, which have resonated with supporters.

Next season, Luka Modric will face fierce competition for a place in Madrid's midfield. With the likes of Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fede Valverde all vying for playing time, manager Carlo Ancelotti will have an array of talented options at his disposal. The presence of Modric, with his experience and leadership, will undoubtedly bolster the team's chances of continued success.

As Modric's contract extension is confirmed, Real Madrid can look forward to another season with their midfield maestro, knowing that his experience, skill, and creativity will play a crucial role in the team's pursuit of silverware.