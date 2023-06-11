Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric's future at Santiago Bernabeu could be in doubt. The Croatian legend was all set to stay with the Los Blancos, but the recent offer from Saudia Arabia has reportedly changed everything.

According to the reports from Miguel Angel Diaz, Saudia Arabia wants all of the Ballon d'Or winners in the Middle East. Hence, they have increased the salary of Modric after Lionel Messi rejected them. It must be noted that the Argentine World Cup winner snubbed the Saudi League to join Inter Miami in the MLS.

After the departure of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and Messi from PSG, only Modric was a former Ballon d'Or winner playing in Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo had already joined Al-Nassr in January. Now, as they were unable to land Messi, they want a good alternative, and they feel that Modric can be an ideal name. It is reported that the Saudis have increased the salary for the Croatian midfielder, which will be too good to snub.

Luka Modric has been one of the most decorated footballers of all time. On a team that was filled with superstars like Ronaldo, Benzema, and Sergio Ramos, it is almost as if the Croatian had gone underrated throughout his Real Madrid career. He has been an important part of the team that won five Champions Leagues, two Copa del Reys, and three La Liga titles.

He has shown the same level of consistency with his international side, landing his team into the 2018 World Cup final before reaching the last four of last year's World Cup. Considering Real Madrid have just lost Benzema, it would be a huge blow to lose two of your world-class players in the same window.