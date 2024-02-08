Pete Maravich established his record for the most career points in NCAA history (3,667 points) in just 83 games.

As Caitlin Clark of Iowa women's basketball continues her march toward breaking the women's college scoring record, she's garnered attention not just from fans and analysts but from Jaeson Maravich, the son of basketball legend Pete Maravich. With Clark on the brink of becoming the NCAA's all-time Division I scoring leader, Jaeson shared his thoughts on Clark's game.

Pete Maravich holds the record for the most career points in NCAA history with 3,667 points, a record that has stood unchallenged for over fifty years. However, Clark is rapidly closing in on this milestone. Jaeson Maravich acknowledges the potential for Clark to surpass his father's record but views them as distinct achievements due to the different eras and rules under which they played.

“I look at my dad's record, and if somebody breaks it, it's almost like two totally different records,” he said, per Reed Darcey of Nola.com “Just because of the circumstances and the rules and everything else. I think they had said if he had played four years, he would have had close to 5,000.

“So, I said this last year: It's kind of like an apple-to-orange comparison. And then if you're talking about the women's record, I mean, to me, that'd be two totally separate records.”

Pete Maravich established the record in just 83 games over three varsity seasons. Achieving an incredible average of 44.2 points per game without the benefit of a shot clock or a 3-point line, it's unlikely any player will ever approach his scoring rate. For this reason, the younger Maravich considers these records to be in a category of their own.

He highlighted similarities between Caitlin Clark and his father, noting Clark's dramatic play style, her ability to hit shots from beyond the arc and her flair on the court.

“I got a chance to see (Clark) play for the first time last year, and she's incredible,” he said. “She's great for the sport, for women's basketball, and I think she's going to be a great pro. She's very fun to watch, and I love the way she plays. So, I'm not surprised that she's on the verge of breaking the all-time scoring record for women.”

If Clark continues her current scoring pace, she's set to surpass Plum's record on Feb. 15 during Iowa's game against Michigan, and then outdo Maravich's record four matches later as the Hawkeyes conclude their regular season on March 3 at home against Ohio State.

“But I mean, if she ends up breaking my dad's record, kudos to her,” Jaeson said. “But I always look at it as two totally different records just because there were so many disadvantages as far as what my dad dealt with as opposed to today.”