The Minnesota Lynx reportedly made two coaching moves on Saturday. According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, the Lynx are hiring Lindsay Whalen as an assistant coach. Additionally, the team is hiring Eric Thibault as the associate head coach.

Thibault most recently coached the Washington Mystics. However, the 37-year-old and the Mystics decided to part ways following the 2024 WNBA season. He projects to be a quality fit for Cheryl Reeve's coaching staff. The same can be said for Whalen.

Whalen, 42, is extremely familiar with Minnesota, having played for the team from 2010-2018. Overall, Whalen played in the WNBA from 2004 through the 2018 season. She made five total All-Star games in her career, four of which came with the Lynx.

Whalen took over the head coaching job for Minnesota women's basketball following her playing career. She is now set to return to the WNBA as an assistant head coach. Perhaps someday she will earn a head coach role.

The Lynx reached the WNBA Finals this past season. They played well and pushed the series to five games. In the end, the New York Liberty earned a thrilling series victory. Still, Napheesa Collier and the Lynx did all they could against the Liberty, as New York had been the best team in the WNBA throughout the season.

Minnesota is looking to make another deep WNBA Finals run during the 2025 campaign. Having a reliable coaching staff is of the utmost importance, so Saturday's announcement could prove to be pivotal down the road. The Lynx have a bright future and it would not be surprising to see them compete for a championship once again sooner rather than later.

It will be interesting to see what other moves they make during the offseason. The roster is already talented enough to win, but Minnesota may still look to add upgrades.