The Washington Mystics have been one of the bottom teams in the WNBA this season as they’ve suffered through key injuries. But they’ve recently hit a hot streak. Before their loss to the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, the Mystics hade won three games in a row. Mystics head coach Eric Thibault recently spoke about what’s powered the Mystics win streak.

“We’ve shown good poise down the stretch, they’ve all been close games. We’ve played great offensive basketball the whole time, but we’ve hung in defensively,” Thibault said. “That’s how games late in the season sometimes. Everybody’s well-scouted and takes things away. An extra possession here or there or an execution out of a timeout could be the difference.”

This is Eric Thibault’s second season as head coach of the Mystics. He took over the reins last season following the retirement and move into the front office by his dad Mike Thibault. The Mystics finished last season at 19-21.

This season, the Mystics are currently 9-23. Even so, they are only two games back of the Chicago Sky for the eighth and final playoff spot. With eight games remaining and the Sky embroiled in a five game losing streak, making a late playoff push is not out of the question.

The Mystics are currently without Shakira Austin, the No. 3 overall pick in 2022 WNBA Draft, as she’s been in and out of the lineup due to injury. Brittney Sykes and Karlie Samuelson have both missed extensive time as well due to injury.

Aaliyah Edwards has shined for Mystics this season



Despite the Mystics having a tough season, one of their key bright spots has been the play of rookie center Aaliyah Edwards. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Edwards has been among a talented and hyped up rookie class.

Edwards was one of the top college players in the nation when she played for UConn. Edwards had a potential extra year of college eligibility due to COVID, but chose to enter the WNBA draft.

While Edwards may not be in the running for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, she is without a doubt one of the top players of this class. She should be a contender for the WNBA’s All-Rookie First Team.

Edwards has appeared in 28 games for the Mystics, including 11 starts, at 22 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 48.9 percent shooting from the field and 66.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.