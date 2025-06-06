The Indiana Pacers delivered one of the most electric moments in recent NBA Finals history in Game 1, and fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse felt every second of it. As Tyrese Haliburton’s buzzer-beater sealed a 111-110 comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the reaction inside Indiana’s home arena—over 700 miles from the game itself—was unforgettable.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse fans erupted the second Haliburton’s shot went in. Pacers reporter Jeremiah Johnson captured the moment and posted the viral video to X, formerly known as Twitter, and it gained traction quickly.

It’s always Haliburton! pic.twitter.com/rAJn1AhWbp — Jeremiah Johnson (@PacersJJ) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

That short caption said it all. The video shows fans packed into the arena, dressed in navy and gold, exploding into full-blown pandemonium. Chants, cheers, and a wave of celebration poured through the venue as if the game had been played right there in Indianapolis.

The buzzer-beater from Haliburton was the latest in a postseason filled with clutch moments from the All-Star guard. But the emotional payoff was amplified by the context. This is the Pacers’ first trip to the NBA Finals since 2000, and the city has rallied behind a roster that wasn’t even expected to reach this stage. Their gritty series wins over the No. 3 seed New York Knicks and No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers made believers out of fans—and this shot turned them into dreamers.

The video underscores the deep connection between the team and its fans. The crowd reaction wasn’t just about a game-winning shot. It was about history, hope, and the payoff of years of waiting. The noise, the movement, the celebration—it all reflected the impact of one moment shared by thousands.

This Pacers vs. Thunder series is already shaping up as an instant classic. And while the game-winner might have dropped over 700 miles away in Oklahoma City, the loudest roar came from the Indy faithful in the heart of Indianapolis.