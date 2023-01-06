By Conor Roche · 3 min read

FOXBOROUGH – When the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they’ll be in a very unusual and weird spot. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confronted the uncomfortable reality of their role in Sunday’s game.

In order to reach the playoffs, New England has to win Sunday’s game in Buffalo less than a week after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during its game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

Jones said that he and the rest of the Patriots will have Hamlin on their mind when they take the field in Buffalo.

“It’s all about Damar and his family and obviously, him being on their team, that’s a lot of motivation just to play for him,” Mac Jones said Thursday. “I mean, we’re all playing for him, right? We all want to be out there and compete and that’s what he does when he’s out there. He’s all over the tape, you see him making plays and it’s just tough to see that he’s hurt so bad, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to go out there and compete really just honor him on both sides of the ball.”

Jones also gave his respect to the Bills for having to battle through time, but added that “we’re all in this together.”

“I think it’s important to realize football is a game that brings people together and I think this is a great example of bringing not only our teams together, but the whole league, the whole world really, the whole nation,” Jones said. “I think it’s a really tough time, but you can see all the support for him and his family and I really hope that he just continues to get better.”

Mac Jones on #Patriots preparing for #Bills this week: “we’re defining concerned for [Damar Hamlin] … it’s definitely been hard and everything revolves around him [this week].” #ForeverNE#BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/dXxuo8plbx — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) January 5, 2023

While some might be concerned about the Patriots’ intensity level considering the situation, Jones didn’t seem to be too concerned when asked about the possibility that the Patriots come out flat in essentially a must-win game for them.

“I think it’s a big game,” Mac Jones said. “At the end of the day, there’s a lot of respect for the team we’re going against and obviously, in the situation that they’re in, it’s just being there for them however we can and we’ve done that all week. Obviously, on the game, there’s a lot of emotions flying. That’s every game, but obviously this game, very much so, too.

“Really just trying to accept all the emotions and just be there for their team and whatever we’re going to do and all that. When the kickoff starts, you kind of just have to go out there and play and compete against a really good team. It all revolves around him and just being there for him in whatever way we can.”

Mac Jones talks about the Patriots' upcoming game in Buffalo on Sunday. (@Hyundai) pic.twitter.com/ydkoNpQHXk — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 5, 2023

Jones continued to mention that everything revolves around Hamlin and his family and making sure they’re all OK. Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Hamlin woke up and doctors said that he wrote them asking if the Bills had won Monday night’s game.

Mac Jones seemed in awe of Hamlin’s competitive spirit.

“I think every update that we get in the locker room, everyone’s super excited to hear that each time he’s doing better and we’re all super excited,” Jones said. “Honestly, that’s pretty wild. You can tell that he’s a competitor, right? And that’s the first thing he’s asking and all that. I think that’s who we are as people. We love the game of football and obviously, I’m just so glad he’s doing better and his family hopefully can start talking with him and doing all that stuff.

“Really just him and his family, prayers to them. Obviously, he’s a great competitor and hope he has a speedy recovery here. All thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”