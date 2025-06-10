New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs went viral in May after appearing in a controversial boat video where he handed an unknown pink substance to a group of women. Since then, the organization has claimed that it is handling it internally, and there hasn't been much word since. On Tuesday, Diggs finally responded to some questions about the viral clip.

While meeting with media members after the Patriots' practice, the 31-year-old wideout was asked point-blank what exactly was in the bag, according to Phil Perry of NBCS Boston. Stefon Diggs kept his lips sealed and continued New England's mantra of keeping that information in house.

“Obviously, it's a conversation that's happening internally,” Diggs said. “I can't have too much conversation about it.”

Tuesday's talk with reporters was the first time Stefon Diggs has spoken with them since the viral boat video. He continued to talk about the viral clip and informed media members he has no intentions of openly talking about his personal life, per Mark Daniels of Mass Live. Diggs and the Patriots are seemingly doing everything possible to keep it internal and move on from the incident.

“I want to be as candid with you guys as possible,” said the Patriots' wide receiver. “I kind of like, have a thing, where I [don't] talk about my personal life with people I don't know personally.”

Stefon Diggs on the boat video pic.twitter.com/VoQ9hsaf07 — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stefon Diggs aims to be the top wide receiver option for quarterback Drake Maye next season. The veteran steps into a situation where New England largely struggled in that area, and could be an immediate improvement for the next few seasons.

Last season wasn't the greatest for him, as Diggs owned career lows in receptions (47), receiving yards (496), and touchdowns (3) during his one-year stint with the Houston Texans. However, those struggles can be attributed to the fact that he suffered a torn ACL injury during Houston's 23-20 Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He's expected to be fully healthy by Week 1 of the 2025-26 campaign.