The New England Patriots suddenly lost a veteran member of their offensive line the same day their 2025 mandatory minicamps began. Just three months after signing with the team in free agency, Wes Schweitzer puzzlingly decided to retire.

The Patriots announced Schweitzer's retirement on social media. The team confirmed his placement on the reserve/retire list in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Wes Schweitzer placed on reserve/retired list: https://t.co/LTD5my1S6C pic.twitter.com/wIaNCNAN40 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Schweitzer, 31, ends his eight-year career with 62 career starts. However, he only appeared in four games as a reserve in 2024, marking his first season without a start. Though technically ending his career with the Patriots, Schweitzer spent his final two seasons with the New York Jets.

Despite beginning his career as a sixth-round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Schweitzer started all 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie. He remained a staple of their starting lineup for the next two seasons before signing with the Washington Commanders — then known as the Washington Football Team — in the 2020 offseason. Schweitzer spent three years in the nation's capital before joining the Jets in 2023.

Patriots' offensive line without Wes Schweitzer

Article Continues Below

Schweitzer became the second member of the Patriots' offensive line to retire in the 2025 offseason, following longtime center David Andrews. The moves further New England's transition toward a younger, more athletic blocking unit.

While he has yet to release an official statement, Schweitzer was in for a grueling offseason battle on the Patriots' loaded roster. Schweitzer faced an uphill battle to make the final roster with the plethora of young talent in the offseason locker room.

New England brought in veterans Garrett Bradbury and Morgan Moses in free agency, but is otherwise gearing up for a complete changing of the guard. Led by 2025 first-round pick Will Campbell, the Patriots' young core also includes Cole Strange, Vederian Lowe, Layden Robinson, Caeden Wallace and Marcus Bryant, among others. With only 52 players making the final roster, roughly half of the team's current offensive linemen will not make the cut.