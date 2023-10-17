With a new week of NFL games, it means another series of Madden 24 Simulates. The last time we ran this series back in week 5, the simulation, Madden 24 went 9-5. Sometimes, it's just more fun to watch the game itself try and predict who the winners are. So, without further ado, let's see who Madden 24 thinks is taking home the victory this weekend.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 7 Games

These teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended today 👀 pic.twitter.com/sc8HdFsool — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023

The rules for the series are simple. We run 15 minute quarters on All-Madden difficulty and simulate the whole game. We do take injuries into account, unless a player is listed as questionable. In those situations we like to see the severity of the injury and where the player is trending. As long as they are a limited participant with an upside to play, we'll put them in. However, doubtful players get taken out as they usually only play in limited roles, if they play at all.

Let's get into the NFL Week 7 Games.

Madden 24 Simulates – Jaguars 24 – Saints 16

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL JAX 0 7 14 3 24 NO 6 7 3 0 16

Trevor Lawrence and the Jags exploded in the second half, outscoring New Orleans 17-3 in the last two quarters. After throwing an interception in the first, Lawrence buckled down and threw two touchdowns in the third quarter to WR Christian Kirk.

The Saints, on the other hand, started hot but cooled off later on. They missed an extra point after their first TD, and things just seemed weird after that. Thanks to two passes of 29 and 18 yards to Rasheed Shahid, Derek Carr and the Saints scored their second touchdown just moments before the first half ended.

New Orleans fortunately couldn't replicate that success on the final drive, with a turnover on downs securing a Duval victory.

Madden 24 Simulates – Falcons 17 – Buccaneers 20

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL ATL 0 10 0 7 17 TB 7 0 3 10 20

A hard fought contest between both teams resulted in a close victory for Tampa Bay. Both teams got a combined 8 sacks, with five coming from the Buccaneers as they contained the Falcons' offense. Bijan Robinson was completely shut down, with 14 carries for 56 (his biggest carry coming from a 15 yard run). Desmond Ridder fumbled twice but managed to connect with Kyle Pitts in the fourth quarter to tie the game up.

Chris Godwin saved the Buccaneers' game, getting 10 catches for 118 yards. He caught a 10-yard pass in the fourth quarter that help set up the Bucs' game-winning FG. Overall, Tampa Bay extends their lead in the NFC South with the win.

Madden 24 Simulates – Raiders 12 – Bears 10

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL LV 3 3 3 3 12 CHI 0 0 3 7 10

Jimmy G's injury condition suggests it isn't too bad. However, his chances for playing this weekend seem more slim than most. That being said, backup Aidan O'Connell dink and dunked his way to a close victory for Vegas. The Raiders scored four FGs, managing to win despite the circumstances.

Tyson Bagent on the Bears, however, played awfully. In his first 10 passes, he went 3/10, 26 yards, 2 INTs, and no touchdowns. He cleaned up a bit in the second half, helping the Bears score 10 points. He connected with Cole Kmet for a 5 yard TD pass late in the fourth quarter, but they were still down 12-10.

Josh Jacobs broke his knees for this game, running 25 times for 88 yards. However, his best run came in the fourth quarter, on a 7-yard gash that sealed the Raiders' victory.

Madden 24 Simulates – Browns 21 – Colts 17

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL CLE 7 7 7 0 21 IND 0 14 3 0 17

While some sources believe Watson is starting this weekend, we opted to go the safe route and started Phillip Walker. After all, beating the 49ers gave the Browns a bit more breathing room.

Phillip Walker balled out in the first half, throwing for 128 yards and a touchdown on 14 pass attempts. He completed 12 passes, including a 38 yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper on the team's first drive. Speaking of backups, Jerome Ford also took the game by storm. He finished the day with 17 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Gardner Minshew and the Colts struggled once again. The former Eagle/Jaguar threw two interceptions in the second half, allowing Cleveland to chew the clock. On the upside, Johnathan Taylor returned to form, though he only ran 13 times. He ended the day with 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Madden 24 Simulates – Commanders 34 – Giants 28 (OT)

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 OVERTIME FINAL WAS 7 0 7 14 6 34 NYG 0 14 7 7 0 28

All year the Giants offense struggled to score points, but that all changed this week. Although Tyrod Taylor only threw one touchdown, his 0 turnovers and 70% pass accuracy helped the Giants move down the field cleanly.

Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida shared the backfield, scoring three touchdowns on the day. However, despite all their offensive success, the Commanders had answers for everything.

Sam Howell played a near perfect game. Throwing 28 for 37, 356 yards and three touchdowns, the Commanders managed to stay in the game. Down 28-14 in the 4th quarter, the Commanders responded with two unanswered touchdowns. In OT, Brian Robinson Jr. closed the game out with an impressive 21 yard run for a touchdown. The Giants' struggles continue as their playoff chances dissipate.

Madden 24 Simulates – Lions 28 – Ravens 21

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL DET 7 0 7 14 28 BAL 14 0 0 7 21

Things looked grim for the Lions at the end of the first half. Jahmyr Gibbs left to an injury while Craig Reynolds failed to produce in his absence. The Ravens got off to a hot start, but settled down after the first quarter.

While Lamar Jackson played a great game, throwing 20/27, 252 yards and two touchdowns, the Ravens couldn't establish the run. Even Jackson, known for his speed and athleticism, ran 8 times for only 22 yards.

Jared Goff emerged in the fourth quarter, however. He connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for two consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Detroit managed to outscore the ravens 21-7 in the second half as they climbed up to 6-1. With the win, they get closer to the #1 seed.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bills 35 – Patriots 17

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL BUF 7 14 7 7 35 NE 0 7 3 7 17

Once again, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense failed to score consistently. Additionally, Mac Jones' three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) led to even more disaster. However, the Bills found their offensive footing after an ugly week 6 win.

Josh Allen scored two passing touchdowns, one to Gabe Davis, the other to Stefon Diggs. Additionally, James Cook ran for two more scores in the last two quarters. Overall, the Patriots scored their last touchdown in garbage time, but it might be time to start questioning the leadership in NE. That is, according to Madden 24.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cardinals 17 – Seahawks 27

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL AZ 7 7 3 0 17 SEA 0 7 6 14 27

Josh Dobbs and the Cardinals gave up a 14-0 lead as the Seahawks proceeded to find themselves in the second half. Despite missing an extra point on their punt-return TD in the third, Geno Smith connected with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Cardinals move closer to the first overall pick, while the Seahawks stay competitive in the NFC playoff picture.

Madden 24 Simulates – Steelers 14 – Rams 20

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL PIT 0 0 0 14 14 L.A. 0 20 0 0 20

Perhaps the oddest game this week came from the Steelers @ Rams. L.A. exploded in the second quarter, but for the rest of the game they crapped the bed. Pittsburgh did the same thing, though only in the fourth quarter.

In fact, the Steelers had the chance to win the game with 4:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, Kenny Pickett fumbled the ball, and Aaron Donald recovered. Kyren Williams, who ran 23 times for 92 yards, got two crucial first downs, giving L.A. the win.

It seems even Madden 24 knows just how bad Matt Canada has been this year.

Madden 24 Simulates – Chargers 38 – Chiefs 42

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL L.A.C. 7 14 10 7 38 KC 7 28 0 7 42

This exciting matchup was highlighted by big plays from both teams. Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen connected a whopping 14 times for 201 yards as the star WR scored three touchdowns. Austin Ekeler also damaged the Chiefs' defense, catching the ball 6 times for 86 yards.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, spread the ball around to all of their playmakers. Patrick Mahomes threw for 327 yards, though only one receiver caught for over 100. And yes, it was Travis Kelce. However, rookie WR Rashee Rice caught a nice 50-yard TD in the second quarter to tie it up 14-14.

Speaking of the second quarter, the Chiefs went absolutely HAM. between Rice's 50-yarder, the Chiefs also returned a kick for a touchdown, and they drove down the field easily on three separate drives.

The Chargers managed to stay alive, outscoring the Chiefs 17-7 in the second half, but came up just short of taking the dub. With the loss, L.A. moves to 2-5 as their season remains in jeopardy.

Madden 24 Simulates – Packers 30 – Broncos 21

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL GB 9 7 3 11 30 DEN 7 7 7 0 21

The Broncos started the game in mid-season form, with a safety on their first drive, followed by an interception on the second. Fortunately, Aaron Jones fumbled the ball right back, which Denver returned for a touchdown.

Russell Wilson did throw two touchdowns with no interceptions, but he only completed 18 of 33 passes and threw for 206 yards. But the main problem comes from Denver's defense, which could not contain the Packers for the rest of the game.

Jordan Love played a pedestrian game, but it was enough to help the Packers score 30 points. The real hero for Green Bay was the special teams unit and defense, who helped the offense start multiple drives on their own 40 (or further). At the end of the day, GB stays alive in the playoff race.

Madden 24 Simulates – Dolphins 38 – Eagles 35 (OT)

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 OVERTIME FINAL MIA 7 21 0 7 3 38 PHI 7 7 7 14 0 35

Just like the Chiefs game, Miami exploded in the second quarter. However, it wasn't Tyreek Hill that destroyed Philly (though he caught 8 passes for 96 yards), but Jaylen Waddle who shined. The young receiver caught 5 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts definitely bounced back, and so did Devonta Smith. The former Alabama teammates connected for 6 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile A.J. Brown continued to flash with 9 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown.

The game ultimately went to OT as no offenses could be stopped. Unfortunately, D'Andre Swift fumbled at the Eagles' own 26 yard line, giving Miami a FG to win it all.

While the Eagles drop to 5-2, they look up as they put up a solid performance. Miami, on the other hand, seems to emerge as possible Super Bowl favorites.

Madden 24 Simulates – 49ers 31 – Vikings 10

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL SF 10 7 0 14 31 MIN 0 0 3 7 10

Without Justin Jefferson, the Vikings have no offensive identity. Kirk Cousins threw 2 INTs in the first half, and didn't score his only touchdown until 1:12 remained in regulation.

Brock Purdy haters went back into the shadows after Mr. Relevant threw 20/30 passes, 250 yards, and a touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk. Despite no Deebo and no CMC, the 49ers defense helped put the offense in good spots on the field.

With the loss, the Vikings playoff chances dwindle as SF ties with Detroit for the #1 spot. We'll see how both teams fare as we reach the latter half of the season.

And that wraps it up for the week 7 installment of Madden 24 Simulates. We hope you enjoyed reading and we'll see how the simulation performs this weekend.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.