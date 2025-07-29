Police responded to an active shooter in New York City Monday evening. The frightening situation took place outside the NFL’ headquarters in Manhattan.

A lone gunman carrying a long rifle shot at least two civilians and an NYPD officer, prompting a massive police response outside the league’s office on Park Avenue, according to CNN.

The shooter, who made his way into the building, is reportedly dead after turning his gun on himself. According to an update from police commissioner Jessica Tisch, “the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized.”

There are conflicting accounts regarding the victims of the gunman, with CNN reporting that both civilians and the police officer involved died from their wounds. While officials has yet to confirm the death of an officer, BBC reports that two NYPD officers were shot in the incident and one has been killed by the gunman. BBC lists one of the civilians involved in the attack in critical condition.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the shooter but reports indicate the gunman was a 27-year-old from from Las Vegas.

Authorities have taken two people involved in the shooting into custody. It is unclear what role the pair played in the horrific incident.

The building that houses the NFL’s main office was put on lockdown as police responded to multiple 911 calls regarding the active shooting.

Clutchpoints will update the story as more information becomes available.

