On Thursday afternoon, former NFL Pro Bowl running back Latavius Murray announced his retirement from the NFL after playing since the 2013 season. The news was announced by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Veteran RB Latavius Murray is retiring from the NFL. Former 6th-round pick finished his career with over 8,000 yards and 61 TDs — and was highly respected by coaches and players,” reported Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Murray most recently played with the Buffalo Bills, and on Thursday, one of his teammates in the running back room from that year took to his own social media account to heap praise on the accomplished vet.

“Appreciate the game and wisdom he gave me. Top notch player but an amazing man and role model,” wrote Bills running back Ray Davis on X.

A big leadership role

Ray Davis was a rookie last season and got to learn from one of the best in Murray, who played 16 games for the Bills during the 2023-24 season and even earned some crucial minutes in the team's AFC Championship matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs that year.

The Bills' running back room is now led by James Cook, who has appeared at training camp despite speculation that he may hold out in the hopes of a new contract.

Cook is one of the best running backs in the current NFL landscape, and he has some serviceable help in the form of Ray Davis, who evidently learned a lot from his brief time with Murray.

Latavius Murray was named a Pro Bowler during the 2015 season, his third in the NFL, when he was a member of the then Las Vegas Raiders. Murray also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, and the New Orleans Saints on two separate occasions.

Evidently, his talents extended beyond just the playing field and also into a leadership role in the locker room for younger players.

In any case, the Bills will start their 2025 season at home in a playoff rematch against the Baltimore Ravens at home on September 7. Look for Ray Davis to have an increased role in the rotation this year as he begins his second season in Buffalo.