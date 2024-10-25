The latest Madden 25 Player Ratings update has arrived just in time for week 8, and we have big changes like Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson returning to the 99 Club. However, the 99 Club also lost one of its members, Tyreek Hill, as several players saw ratings adjustments this week. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Madden 25 Player Ratings Update as we step into Week 8.

Madden 25 Player Ratings Update For Week 8 – Justin Jefferson Goes Back to the 99 Club

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings – 99 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson has officially re-joined the Madden 99 Club as the developers have given him a 99 OVR in the game. Jefferson was also part of Madden 24's 99 Club, but was removed. The reason for his removal in the first place could have something to do with his injury last year. But in nine starts in 2024, Jefferson still earned over 1,000 yards along with five touchdowns.

This season, Jefferson currently leads the league in receiving yards, though we still need to wait for the rest of the matchups in Week 8 to finish. In the team's Thursday Night loss to L.A., Jefferson caught eight passes for 115 yards. It doesn't seem to matter who the QB is, as Jefferson seems to play well with anyone under center.

Jefferson is now the youngest player to earn join the 99 Club twice in his career, though we think he should've never been removed in the first place. Furthermore, Jefferson is the only Viking to join the Club twice. Only three other players in franchise history joined the club just once.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins – 98 OVR (-1)

Miami Dolphins' WR Tyreek Hill has been officially removed from the Madden 25 99 Club. Unlike Jefferson, who plays well no matter who's under center, Hill has struggled to connect with the Dolphins' QB rotation of Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, and Tyler Huntley. Sure, Tua Tagovailoa could return this week and we may see Hill return to form. However, the reason for being part of the 99 club is because you're the best of the best. With only 100 receiving yards in the last three games, it's hard to support Hill's case.

Of course, the Madden 25 99 Club makes no sense right now. Patrick Mahomes is still a member, and he's struggled this season. Travis Kelce has been non existent for most of the season, yet he remains a member. Perhaps because the Chiefs are still undefeated, that's reason enough to keep them onboard. Hill, on the other hand, has nothing to help him remain in the club.

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens – 96 OVR (+1)

Smith ranks 2nd in the league so far for most tackles. Last week against the Buccaneers, he earned 18 total tackles (11 solo). Although the Ravens' defense allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter, Smith can be relied on to make a tackle and prevent big plays from happening. Baltimore has been on a roll, winning five games in row after a shaky 0-2 start. They'll rely on players like Smith to help them keep the streak alive.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – 94 OVR (+1)

Barkley dominated the Giants last week, earning 176 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 28-3 victory over his former team. Giants' owner John Mara has likely been having trouble sleeping this year, as his former star HB is enjoying a great season in Philly. Barkley needed a good game too, as he was underutilized against the Buccaneers, and struggled against the Browns. He'll look to continue his success against a Bengals defense that allows 136 rushing yards per game (11th most in the league.

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns – 91 OVR (+1)

Ward has forced the most incompletions this season so far with 11, as Cleveland's defense played well these last two weeks. They limited the Eagles and Bengals to just two offensive touchdowns each, despite playing against some of the best offensive talent in the league. However, Ward and the Browns' D need some assistance from the offense, who hasn't even scored 20 points in a game this season. Perhaps having Jameis Winston under center can give this defense the break it deserves.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden Player Rating ahead of Week 8:

Marlon Humphrey – 92 OVR (+2)

Xavier McKinney – 91 OVR (+1)

Marshon Lattimore – 91 OVR (+1)

Trey Hendrickson – 90 OVR (+1)

Danielle Hunter – 89 OVR (+1)

Kenny Moore II – 88 OVR (+1)

Brian Branch – 88 OVR (+2)

Chris Godwin – 87 OVR (+1)

Tony Pollard – 87 OVR (+1)

Julian Love – 85 OVR (+1)

Jalen Carter – 85 OVR (+1)

Jahmyr Gibbs – 85 OVR (+1)

Jaycee Horn – 85 OVR (+1)

Andrew Van Ginkel – 85 OVR (+1)

Jared Goff – 84 OVR (+2)

Brian Robinson Jr. – 83 OVR (+2)

However, many players received a decrease to their Madden 25 player rating ahead of Week 8:

Nick Chubb – 95 OVR (-1)

Demario Davis – 93 OVR (-1)

Quinnen Williams – 93 OVR (-1)

Davante Adams – 91 OVR (-1)

Tyrann Mathieu – 90 OVR (-2)

A.J. Terrell Jr – 88 OVR (-1)

Lavonte David – 88 OVR (-1)

Brock Purdy – 87 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Hopkins – 86 OVR (-3)

Alvin Kamara – 86 OVR (-1)

Justin Simmons – 86 OVR (-2)

Stephon Gillmore – 86 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Waddle – 86 OVR (-1)

Devon Witherspoon – 85 OVR (-1)

Tua Tagovailoa – 85 OVR (-1)

Harrison Smith – 85 OVR (-2)

Garrett Wilson – 85 OVR (-1)

James Conner – 84 OVR (-1)

Haason Reddick – 84 OVR (-1)

Justin Herbert – 83 OVR (-1)

Cameron Jordan – 81 OVR (-3)

Overall, that includes the Madden 25 player ratings as we head into week 8. As we reach the halfway point of the season, we've seen a lot of changes to player ratings. Many players have soared, and many have faltered. We look forward to seeing them change more as the season progresses. Make sure to see the full ratings page to see all the major changes across the league. Justin Jefferson Madden 25.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.