Madden 25 Title Update 4 has arrived, with patch notes detailing fixes for gameplay, Franchise Mode, Superstar Mode, and more. Overall, this update re-enables Custom Playbooks in Online H2H, among many other convenient changes. Additionally, this update improved player likeness for several players while also making improvements to the art, audio, and more. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in the Madden 25 Title Update 4.

Madden 25 Title Update 4 Patch Notes

Gameplay – Madden 25 Title Update 4 Patch Notes

Coverage:

Improved ‘Box Call’ logic to Cover 4 Quarters and Cover 4 Palms to better defend passes out of bunch formations DEV NOTE: The ‘Box Check’ is a zone-check made by the defense in Cover 4 Match plays vs. Bunch and Tight formations. It intends to have four defenders ‘box’ in three receivers. It is a zone match concept, so coverage defenders will initially read the play while they drop into their zones, and then match-up in man coverage on the receivers who enter their zone.

Fixed an issue causing Deep Zone defenders to react inappropriately to pump fakes, leaving receivers open deep

Fixed an issue causing the deep-third hot route to default to the right third by default, regardless of the player’s position on the field; when using a deep-third hot-route on the left, the hot route will now appropriately populate on the left

Fixed an issue causing some press animations to press the receiver too far up the field

Tuning to improve outside Deep Zone defender-positioning, cushioning and leverage vs. corner routes

Fixed an issue preventing the ‘Switch Stick Delay’ setting from saving correctly after changed in the Gameplay Settings menu

Passing & Catching:

Tuning to reduce the passing accuracy on High Throw mechanic on Competitive Game Style . Furthermore.

Fixed an issue causing the Revamped-Pass Meter to show red on a deadeye perfect throw . Furthermore.

Tuning to decrease the pass accuracy of mid-tier Quarterbacks based on their ratings . Furthermore.

Fixed an issue causing linebackers to appear to float in the air too long on jumping interceptions . Furthermore.

Fixed an issue causing ball carriers to hold the ball in the wrong hand after making a lunging catch . Furthermore.

Pre-Snap Alignment:

Fixed an issue leaving the TE uncovered when using a Cover 3 shell on a Cover 1 coverage vs. Empty formations.

Fixed an issue leaving the TE uncovered when using a Cover 2 shell on a Cover 1 coverage

Fixed an issue leaving an inside receiver uncovered when using a Cover 0 shell on Cover 2 Man coverages vs. Empty formations

Fixed an resulting in a single-high safety alignment when using two-high shells on Double Bracket coverages

Fixed an issue allowing the DL adjustment ‘Slant Inside’ to put multiple rushers through the same gaps

Global tuning to DL shifts on Double A-Gap alignments to reduce unrealistic alignments leading to exploit blitzes

Tuning to pre-snap DL pinch assignment-locations in Nickel Wide

Fixed an issue causing the motion receiver to run into another player on Gun Bunch Wide Nasty Cheat Spot and Cheat Inside Zone

Settings & UI:

Fixed an issue causing no clock run-off in Online Head-to-Head Ranked games with the Accelerated Clock option toggled ON

Fixed an issue where the controller would still vibrate after the vibration setting was toggled to OFF

Fixed an issue preventing the indicators from updating after subbing players into the game

Fixed a rare issue causing the Celebration Wheel to get stuck on the screen

Fixed an issue causing the pass block targeting lines to sometimes not appear when entering the pass block adjustment menu

Playbooks:

Tuning to AI play-call tendencies to make AI-controlled teams more balanced between run and pass, based on real-life tendencies

Fixed an issue preventing Custom Audibles from working correctly when resuming a saved game

Fixed an issue that allowed the same play to be set for multiple custom audibles

Updated various typos/inconsistencies in play names

Fixed an issue showing a defender with the wrong gap assignment on 4-3 Under Sam Crash 3

General Gameplay:

Fixed a rare issue causing a blocker to sometimes warp backwards on Play-Action pass

Fixed a rare issue causing players to awkwardly slide across the field when trying to get up after two consecutive physics-based hit stick tackles

Added logic to prevent defenders from instantly disengaging to the outside when given a ‘Slant Inside’ DL adjustment, meant to force them to play the gap they have been assigned

Franchise Mode – Madden 25 Title Update 4 Patch Notes

Addressed an issue where non-commissioners could edit the height and weight of players.

Resolved an issue where the in-game ticker displayed incorrect game stats

Resolved an issue where league leaders in stats were not generated correctly on their respective lists.

Fixed an issue where trading for a player and then editing them could update the player’s portrait and model to a generated one

Resolved an issue where names of players created on a Teambuilder team were announced incorrectly during in-game presentations

Resolved a PC-related issue where leagues were not generating mock drafts during the season

Fixed a PC issue where the scouting report grade screen briefly appeared after making a pick during the draft

Resolved an issue where the “change focus player” filter went out of view on the Weekly Strategy Training screen

Resolved an issue where Primetime game logos did not appear on the Franchise hub after the first season . Furthermore.

Resolved an issue where users were taken back to the onboarding “Select Roster” screen after backing out from the “Customize Coach” screen before creating a new league . Furthermore.

Addressed issues where the draft timer continued to operate even when set to “Off” in league settings, after pausing and resuming a draft . Furthermore.

Resolved an issue where Team Builder uniforms failed to load after a disconnection and resuming the previous game . Furthermore.

Removed instances where wrong messages could fire in the Messages panel surrounding: Players winning Player of the Week, John Coachman, Player Sacks, and Player Rushing Attempts . Furthermore.

General stability improvements . Furthermore.

Superstar Mode (PS5, Xbox Series X|S & PC only) – Madden 25 Title Update 4 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where Free Agent contracts were not renewed correctly . Furthermore.

Fixed Draft projection logic . Furthermore.

Fixed issues with Animations in the Featured Deals store . Furthermore.

General stability improvements . Furthermore.

Online H2H Ranked – Madden 25 Title Update 4 Patch Notes

Custom playbooks have been re-enabled in Online H2H . Furthermore.

Support the ability to choose amongst different commentary teams . Furthermore.

Presentation – Madden 25 Title Update 4 Patch Notes

Fixed location of broadcast camera for Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium

Fixed camera angle for Player of the Game in Superstar Showdown

Fixed various issues with camera obstructions

Art – Madden 25 Title Update 4 Patch Notes

Browns Stadium rebranded to Huntington Bank Field

Added additional NFL Player Likeness Heads Daron Bland – Cowboys – CB . Additionally. Danielle Hunter – Texans – DE Kyren WIlliams – Rams – HB Rashid Shaheed – Saints – WR Bryan Anger – Cowboys – P Jessie Bates – Falcons – FS AJ Cole – Raiders – P Miles Killebrew – Steelers – SS

Added new gloves Nike Vapor Jet 8.0 Nike Superbad 7 Jordan Fly Lock 2.0

Added new cleats Adidas Impact 2 Adidas Electric 1 Jordan Mid 11 Jordan Retro Cement

Misc. Visual bug fixes

Adjusted some captains patches on a few teams that didn’t have them

Fixed an issue causing all three Flak Jacket options to appear the same in the Player Editor

Audio – Madden 25 Title Update 4 Patch Notes

Fixed various commentary bugs where speech can sometimes fire incorrectly for: Timeouts, Incomplete passes, TD Analysis, player names on imported Team Builder Rosters, Post fumble in Overtime, Field Goal

Updated commentary to reflect the following changes: Browns Stadium was rebranded to Huntington Bank Field, and also there was a rebranding of Commanders Stadium to Northwest Stadium

All songs are now on by default in the EA Music playlist for new players. This includes stadium music, the new Madden theme, and the new Super Bowl theme song.

Overall, that includes all the biggest changes from the latest Madden 25 Title Update 4. We're glad to see a big update improve the game, and hope to see more in the future. But for now, we hope you enjoy the latest update as Season 3 of Madden 25 went live this week.

