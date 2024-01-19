I'm late, and?

Madonna has been sued by two of her fans for falsely promising that her concert would start at the time stated, however she has allegedly failed to meet this, Variety reported.

Michael Fellow and Jonathan Hadden have filed a complaint against the Material Girl singer, Live Nation and the Barclays Center for “unconscionable, unfair and/or deceptive trade practices” at a Brooklyn federal court on Jan. 17.

Three of Madonna's Celebration concert in New York last December had flyers and promotional materials stating that the show would start at 8:30 p.m. The complaint alleged that the shows began after dome time after 10:30 p.m. The fans have argued that this is tantamount to a breach of contract on the part of the pop icon and the others named in the complaint.

Madonna in breach of contract for late concert start?

The filing stated that Fellow and Hadden were “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs” when the Dec. 13, 2023 show ended after midnight.

According to the lawsuit, “Madonna had demonstrated flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance, and Defendants were aware that any statement as to a start time for a show constituted, at best, optimistic speculation.”

The complaint also alleged the late start times for the Dec. 14 and Dec. 16 shows at the venue and made note of the pop singer's “long history of arriving and starting her concerts late.”

The pair alleged in the suit that the defendants', naming Madonna, the venue and entertainment company's actions “constitute not just a breach of their contracts, but also a wanton exercise in false advertising” and “negligent misrepresentation.”

The entertainment magazine reached out to representatives of the suits' defendants, but have not immediately responded for a comment.

Madonna has a history of being late to her shows and other appearances. The lawsuit has taken note of this pattern and it has been included in the complaint which stated that it has happened, “throughout her 2016 Rebel Heart Tour, her 2019-2020 Madame X Tour, and prior tours, where Madonna continuously started her concerts over two hours late.” It is due to this history that the suit has sought a class-action status.

Madonna's current run of concerts was rescheduled from July 2023 when the singer was hospitalized for a bacterial infection that she contracted in June. The last date of her US concert leg will be on April 15 in Texas.