Madonna has been hospitalized due to a “serious bacterial infection” her rep announced on Instagram Wednesday (June 28). Guy Oseary, the “Like A Virgin” singer's talent manager and producer, said that the icon was hospitalized over the weekend and is now in recovery.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Madonna's 84-date global trek was expected to start on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, however it has since been postponed.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the statement continued. Madonna was preparing to kick off her Celebration World Tour next month, commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

A source told PEOPLE that, “She is out of the ICU now and recovering/”

Madonna announced the “Celebration” tour earlier this year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her music career. The superstar last toured in 2019-2020 on her Madame X run.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in the announcement video of the tour.

The star previously suffered health problems in 2020 towards the end of her Madam X Tour.

“Let me be really honest with you – I used to be, like, a fitness/workout maniac,” she said at the time, according to Extra. “You probably know that right? … During my [2019 Madame X] tour – I don’t know if you’ve noticed it, but I’m limping a lot – I was in more pain than I’ve ever been in in my life. I’m a bionic woman – I had hip replacement surgery.

“So, how do I stay in shape? It’s all in your head … It’s called will, it’s called no one’s gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one’s gonna stop me. And how I stay in shape is I don’t believe in limitations.”

Further details on the singer's condition has not been disclosed at this time.