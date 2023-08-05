Madonna fans, get ready. After the pop icon was hospitalized last month for a serious bacterial infection, she had to reschedule dates for her upcoming Celebration World Tour. Now, the “Like A Virgin” singer is giving an update on those tour dates.

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” Madonna wrote on Instagram Story post Friday (Aug. 4). “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!”

“See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!!” the singer added.

The tour is in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, which was set to kick off in Europe in October before she made her way to North America. In a June 28th Instagram post, her longtime manager Guy Oseary informed fans of Madonna's medical condition.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” said Oseary in the Instagram post. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Madonna's latest post on Instagram which shows a candid moment between her children.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.

As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.So did the love and support from my friends,” the singer wrote.

“If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it,” she points out in the second photo in her slideshow. “A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

She concluded, “Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

Take a look at Madonna's post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvVPNaeu1DP/?img_index=1