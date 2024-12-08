The Michigan State Spartans have gotten off to a strong start this season at 8-2. A traditional college basketball powerhouse, they can be counted on to be a competitive and winning team under head coach Tom Izzo. Following their most recent win, against Nebraska, legendary Michigan State Spartans guard Magic Johnson took to social media with his reaction.

With the win, Michigan State improved to 2-0 in Big Ten Conference play and Magic Johnson gave a mini-report about how the Spartans have been successful so far this season.

“Spartan Nation, MSU is 2-0 in Big Ten conference play after a blow out 89-52 win over Nebraska. The Spartans were great on both ends of the court starting on defense and carrying over to offense,” Johnson posted. “Their pace on offense, ball movement, and 3-point shooting has been excellent in the first two Big Ten matchups.”

Prior to beating Nebraska, Michigan State got a win in their Big Ten conference win against Minnesota. Their two losses came in non-conference play against Memphis and Kansas, both teams who are ranked in the AP men’s basketball poll.

Against Nebraska, the Spartans were led by Jaden Akins’ 18 points and Jase Richardson’s 16 points off the bench.

Michigan State looking to contend in Big Ten



Under Tom Izzo, Michigan State is always going to be a college basketball destination for recruits and a competitive team.

So far on the season, the Spartans have four players averaging double figures in points in Jaden Akins (13.5 points), Xavier Booker (11.0 points), Coen Carr (10.0 points) and Jase Richardson (10.0 points).

Akins is a senior and one of the best point guards in college basketball. Booker was a top ranked recruit in 2023 and is thriving this season after a so-so freshman year. Carr was also a freshman last season and has taken a big leap as a sophomore. And Richardson is the freshman son of another Michigan State legend in Jason Richardson.

Under Izzo, the Spartans have a record of 711-296. Since he took over the helm ahead of the 1995-96 season, Michigan State has made 26 NCAA Tournament appearances in 29 years. The only seasons they did not qualify for the tournament was Izzo’s first two seasons when they reached the NIT, and in 2020 when the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Izzo led the Spartans to the 2000 national championship and has six other Final Four appearances. Last season, Michigan State reached the round of 32 before falling to North Carolina.