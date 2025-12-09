A'ja Wilson is on top of the world. She is fresh off her 4th MVP season and leading the Las Vegas Aces to their third WNBA title in four years.

If that wasn't enough, she was named the 2025 Time Magazine Athlete of the Year. In her interview with Sean Gregory, Wilson reflected on her journey to this point.

Once, she spoke of her quest to be one of the greats.

“I’ve been the GOAT since 1996 in my house,” says Wilson. “I think I’m on my way there,” she says. “I’m making it real hard for people to chase after me. That’s what it means to be the GOAT.”

“When you think about a lot of GOATs, they have those career-defining shots that solidify you as the best,” says Wilson. “I didn’t really have one of those. I had championships, yeah. But it was never really like a moment of like, whoooooooo. That’s why she is who she is. She’s exactly who she thinks she is.” Wilson’s using almost the exact language of a video put out by Nike after she was named MVP, in which narrator Sheryl Lee Ralph runs through her achievements and asks who A’ja Wilson thinks she is (“She’s a model and a role model … The nerve”).

A'ja Wilson is in the prime of her career.

At this point, Wilson has seemingly got it all. Another MVP and another championship. Beyond that, she has become an icon who transcends the parameters of women's basketball.

She has her signature Nike shoe, which became an instant seller, and she is in a high-profile relationship with NBA star Bam Adebayo.

In terms of her GOAT status, Wilson evoked none other than Michael Jordan in terms of what she wants to do going forward. When asked how many more titles she wants to win, Wilson said, “I think I can do three more.”

Those words would certainly make Jordan proud.

“That right there is everything I want,” says Wilson, about joining the Jordan conversation. “Give me rings. Let me take the picture and really show off who I am. I don’t want to have to be somebody that’s like, ‘Yep, I’m A’ja Wilson, everybody.’ I could also hold this aura and impact where everyone’s like, ‘Oh no, that’s A’ja Wilson.’ And I don’t have to say a word.”

It's only up from here for the best all-around player in the WNBA.