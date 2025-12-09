The Philadelphia Eagles looked terrible on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia lost 22-19 against Los Angeles in an overtime thriller where neither offense looked very capable. It continued a trend of the Eagles offense struggling during the 2025 season.

One ridiculous stat shows just how inept Philadelphia's offense has been over the past few weeks. The Eagles have only scored eight offensive touchdowns over the past five weeks, per Tucker Bagley of Sharp Football Analytics. The only team worse over that stretch is the Raiders, who have scored seven touchdowns.

The Eagles have been able to move the ball well enough, but they can't punch it into the end zone.

Philadelphia had 365 total yards of offense on Monday, which was almost 100 yards more than Los Angeles. But their inability to convert those yards into points is holding the Eagles back this season.

There always seems to be some kind of drama around the Eagles. And this appears to be the narrative, even late in the regular season.

Eagles go crazy with turnovers during Monday Night Football loss vs. Chargers

Article Continues Below

The Eagles had worse problems than scoring touchdowns on Monday.

Philadelphia committed a whopping five turnovers on Monday Night Football. QB Jalen Hurts threw four interceptions and the Eagles lost a fumble on top of that. They forced three turnovers of their own, but had a differential of -2.

Head coach Nick Sirianni took full responsibility for the ugly loss.

“That one stings.. At the end of the day we had some turnovers in this game, which is uncharacteristic of us.. I think the defense did a lot of good things. I thought the offense moved the ball on a really good defense. But we kicked a lot of FGs and had some turnovers. Hard to beat a team on the road when you can’t finish, and I take that on myself,” Sirianni said after the game.

The Eagles have a 92% chance to make the playoffs despite their 8-5 record and offensive ineptitudes. But they'll need to get their act quickly, or they could go one-and-done in the postseason.

Coincidentally, next up for the Eagles is a Week 15 matchup against the Raiders.