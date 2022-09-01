First look at Magic’s epic $70 million new training facility and Paolo Banchero’s going to love it

The Orlando Magic have not been a relevant NBA team for a long while now, but they definitely are catching lots of attention today after the unveiling of their sprawling new training center.

According to Front Office Sports, the training center, named AdventHealth Training Center, features a couple of practice courts and a weight room that covers 8,000 square feet. That should leave barely any reasons at all for Paolo Banchero and the rest of the Magic to not put in some serious work with their bodies, as they look to become a much more competitive team in the coming 2022-23 NBA season. Moreover, the training center also has recovery and massage rooms, a float pod, cryotherapy, an altitude chamber, an outdoor pool, and a turf area, plus a sauna, and steam room.

If the Romans had an NBA team, this is probably how their team’s training coliseum would look like.

For the Magic, the hope is that they will be able to match the opulence of their training facility with better play on the court once the season comes around. In the 2021-22 campaign, Orlando finished with just a 22-60 record, eventually resulting in a no. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft which they used to get Banchero.

With a young core composed of the likes of Banchero, Mo Bamba, and Franz Wagner, Orlando could be that sleeper team to shock the league in the coming season. If not, at least they have a pretty sweet training facility to help pick up themselves.