Steve Nash had some poignant advice for the likes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James on a recent episode of the Mind the Game podcast. James, now 40, and KD, 36, are both edging towards the twilight of their exemplary NBA careers and can be expected to retire in the near future.

That is something the two-time MVP and eight-time All-Star Steve Nash has already been through, back in 2015 after an 18-year career. And while the former Brooklyn Nets head coach agrees that there is a lot to look forward to post-retirement, playing in the NBA is special.

“There's a lot of reward in life. Like there's a lot of things to enjoy to challenge yourself with, but like this is special. Like it's hard to replicate this once it's done. Yeah, you have family or you have new interests, endeavors, but to be the best in the world or thereabouts at something and to fight for it every day and have that passion to want to get up and do it and think about it going to bed, there's nothing like it,” Nash explained.

Steve Nash wants LeBron James and Kevin Durant to make the most of remaining careers

LeBron has taken up his player option for the Los Angeles Lakers for the upcoming season and is set to turn 41 in December this year. However, there is still plenty of speculation about his future as he wishes to compete for the championship again in his final years.

On the other hand, KD is turning 37 this September and is starting off a new chapter with the Houston Rockets. While Nash called them both “incredible at business and life,” he wants them to make the most out of their remaining playing days.

“Once you're done playing, you're done playing. That never comes back. So getting every drop out of it, one, I think, is the right approach. Two, it makes it okay when it's over,” he explained.

Both James and Durant’s longevity has been consistently praised over recent years. While James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game last season, KD put up 26.6 points, six assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Still putting up elite numbers, both players have proven they still have some years left in the tank, with the Lakers superstar expected to retire first between the two.