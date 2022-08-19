Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is suiting up in the CrawsOver on Saturday, and sure enough, Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero couldn’t be more hyped up.

James himself confirmed his appearance in the Seattle Pro Am competition on Friday, noting how it has been 15-plus years since he played in the competition. After seeing the announcement, Banchero quickly took to Twitter to share his excitement as well.

s/o @JCrossover bringing heavy hitters tha city deserves it!!! tmrw will be 🤯 — Paolo Banchero🇮🇹 (@Pp_doesit) August 19, 2022

Saturday will definitely be mind-blowing as Paolo Banchero said it. After all, this is LeBron James we’re talking about, undoubtedly the most popular and influential player of this generation.

Seeing James up close should also be pretty awesome for Banchero, who will be suiting up in the CrawsOver’s slate of games for the weekend as well.

Aside from LeBron and Banchero, the likes of Dejounte Murray, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Thomas and MarJon Beauchamp will be playing too, bringing a star-studded showing for the Seattle Pro Am.

It remains to be seen in which team LeBron will play for, and whether the team he’ll be facing will have an NBA player in it. Regardless of that, though, it is definitely a must-watch outing similar to the Lakers star’s appearance in the Drew League earlier this offseason.

Here’s to hoping that Banchero gets a chance to play against James in the Pro Am. What could even be better than a top pick playing another top pick in an offseason basketball tournament?