The NBA free agency market has stalled since the window to negotiate new contracts first opened in the evening on June 30. Overall, this has been an underwhelming offseason for change, yet the league is still awaiting decisions to be made in two key areas:

Restricted free agents and veteran players who are still mulling their futures.

Jonathan Kuminga headlines the list of notable restricted free agents this offseason with Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes, and Cam Thomas. The Golden State Warriors have been a main topic of discussion among league circles this summer, as their upcoming decision with Kuminga directly impacts their position of being a true contender in the Western Conference.

While the two sides have been at odds since last year around this time, Kuminga returning to the Warriors remains a likely scenario this offseason. More clarity will be provided on Kuminga's situation, as well as the other restricted free agents, once teams and executives meet face-to-face at NBA Summer League, which starts in Las Vegas on July 10.

Of course, the veterans still available in the free agent market have many NBA teams intrigued. Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Malcolm Brogdon, and Al Horford all remain unsigned. Major questions also surround Damian Lillard, who was recently bought out of his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Bradley Beal, who is expected to finalize a buyout with the Phoenix Suns this week.

There continues to be a lot of chatter and movement this offseason, which is why the NBA free agency period is far from over. Many impactful talents remain unsigned over a week into NBA free agency, starting with Kuminga and his group of restricted free agents.

Jonathan Kuminga and the restricted free agency holdup

It is not crazy to think that the Kuminga situation has held up the Warriors' plans this offseason. Then again, his restricted free agency and the potential of a sign-and-trade were at the top of Golden State's to-do list right after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

Kuminga has made it clear that he wants an elevated role and a chance to prove his star-like potential, according to The Athletic.

After four seasons with Golden State, it doesn't appear as if the 22-year-old forward will get a chance to do so while being overshadowed by Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. That is why the expectation entering the offseason was that the Warriors would be moving on from Kuminga.

Well, plenty of time has gone by, and there is still no resolution to the Kuminga-Warriors standoff. The longer this drags out, the more likely it is that the two sides will agree to some sort of short-term deal, which would allow the Dubs to utilize Kuminga's new contract value at its full amount when he becomes trade-eligible in December, instead of 50 percent in sign-and-trade scenarios right now.

There has not been any significant momentum from rival teams as it pertains to signing Kuminga to an offer sheet this offseason, league sources told ClutchPoints. Although the Sacramento Kings are known to hold a strong interest in him, their sign-and-trade conversations with the Warriors never gained traction.

If Kuminga were to be traded, Golden State would prefer not to send him to the Kings, sources said.

Other teams previously mentioned as suitors for Kuminga have yet to seriously pursue him in free agency. The Kings added Dennis Schroder and are hard-capped at the first apron, and the Miami Heat have also hard-capped themselves at the first apron by trading for Norman Powell. Both teams would need to clear significant salary to make a serious push for Kuminga.

All signs continue to point in the direction of a short-term reunion between Kuminga and the Warriors. Once Golden State comes to terms with Kuminga, they will begin rounding out their roster with experienced veterans who have held out to this point in free agency.

With Summer League starting on Thursday, Kuminga and his camp are expected to meet with Warriors officials and other teams in Las Vegas, sources said. A resolution to his free agency is expected to come to light after these conversations are held.

Although the Chicago Bulls have also been rumored to be a potential suitor for Kuminga, they are dealing with their own restricted free agency problems with Josh Giddey. Bulls fans shouldn't be concerned that these negotiations with Giddey have dragged on to this point, especially since both sides want to get a deal done.

Giddey will be with the Bulls next season, barring a significant change in thinking from the Bulls' front office, and the holdup here is simply finding a reasonable price on a new contract.

Much of the same can be said about Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets, who were another team mentioned as a possible landing spot for Kuminga before the offseason started. The Nets have yet to show serious interest in Kuminga, sources said, and they have held multiple discussions with Thomas about a new contract.

Thomas, who will turn 24 in October, has cemented himself as a dynamic, young scorer at the shooting guard position. However, Brooklyn has yet to signal that they will break the bank to bring him back. This is especially true since there is no market for Thomas around the league, sources said.

It appears as if Brooklyn has the upper hand in these negotiations right now, which is why Thomas continues to try and maximize his value. Like Giddey and the Bulls, Nets fans shouldn't have all that much to worry about with Thomas returning for the 2025-26 season.

And finally, the last restricted free agent to discuss is Quentin Grimes. The Philadelphia 76ers want to bring Grimes back and have him hold a key role next to Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt, sources said. Grimes obviously wants a high-paying, long-term deal after his All-Star-like performances during the second half of the 2024-25 season.

The 76ers are currently about $10 million below the first apron and $21.7 million below the second apron, which is why giving Grimes exactly what he wants isn't necessarily a foregone conclusion. Daryl Morey and the Sixers will be patient since they know there isn't a market for restricted free agents this NBA offseason.

Grimes and his camp will likely wait to see how the situations with Kuminga and Giddey play out first. To get back to relevance in the East, the 76ers are going to need Grimes, and he knows this.

Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Malcolm Brogdon headline notable free agents

Several key veteran talents who could immediately help contending teams in both conferences remain available on the free agent market.

Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and Malcolm Brogdon find themselves as the three notable names in this grouping of players, and all three face unique situations entering the second week of NBA free agency.

All signs point to the 2025-26 season being Paul's last in the league. The 40-year-old point guard recently hinted at this, and he has made it clear he intends to play closer to his family, who reside in Los Angeles. Although both the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as suitors for Paul this summer, rival teams expect either the Phoenix Suns or Los Angeles Clippers to sign Paul.

Money could wind up becoming the ultimate factor in Paul's decision, as Bradley Beal's upcoming buyout situation with the Suns must play out first before the future Hall of Fame point guard decides on his next contract.

Westbrook was linked to the Kings and New York Knicks early in the free agency market, yet the Knicks opted to sign Jordan Clarkson, and they hold no interest in pursuing the former league MVP, sources said. That leaves the Kings as the only team with known interest in the nine-time All-Star, but they just signed Dennis Schroder.

Would Sacramento also want to add Westbrook to the mix? The answer to this is unknown.

In recent days, another team has suddenly emerged as a possible suitor for Westbrook: the Milwaukee Bucks.

The expectation surrounding the Bucks is that they will be utilizing one of their final roster spots to add extra guard depth after bringing back Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins in free agency. Given Westbrook's athleticism and speed, he would be an ideal fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo on a Bucks team that likes to push the pace in transition.

Westbrook is included in the grouping of Paul, Malcolm Brogdon, and other guards remaining on the free-agent market that Milwaukee is evaluating.

Speaking of Brogdon, his market continues to be tied to those two stars. What happens with Paul and Westbrook plays a role in where Brogdon could ultimately end up. Then again, multiple teams have expressed interest in the former Sixth Man of the Year.

Along with the Clippers, Suns, and Bucks having Brogdon on their list of potential free-agent guard targets, he has also generated interest from the Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets, league sources said. The 32-year-old averaged 12.7 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor in 24 games with the Washington Wizards last season.

Outside of Paul, Westbrook, and Brogdon, several other experienced options are awaiting their next contract in NBA free agency: De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Trey Lyles.

Melton is coming off a torn ACL in his left knee. His two-way capabilities and 3-point shooting skills are why teams like the Lakers and Warriors continue to hold strong interest in him. These are the two teams linked to Melton the most among league circles, as it's very much a toss-up as to where he will end up based on who you talk to.

Last week, Melton joining the Lakers was gaining significant traction. That has since changed after Los Angeles used up all of their mid-level exception on Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia. It is worth mentioning that Melton and the Warriors have held mutual interest in a reunion since the team traded him as a result of his torn ACL.

Since he has yet to sign a new deal in free agency, the focus has shifted from the Lakers to the Warriors for Melton, especially with a resolution to Kuminga's situation paving the way for Golden State to make free agency decisions on others.

Payton and Lyles are two other players who have been mentioned as free-agent targets for the Warriors, sources said. While Payton and Golden State hold mutual interest in one another, money will play a factor in his free agency decision. The Lakers have held previous interest in Payton, as have the Heat.

The same can be said about Lyles, who spent the four seasons as a productive stretch big man for the Kings. Lyles could wind up being a steal for a team late in free agency if he's willing to accept a minimum contract.

Bradley Beal heavily linked to Clippers

Bradley Beal and the Suns have been discussing the terms of a contract buyout, league sources told ClutchPoints. An official announcement and agreement are expected at any moment, as this partnership between Beal and the Suns has ended.

How much money Beal ultimately gives back in the upcoming buyout is the question at large. It is expected that Beal will give back around $14 million, the minimum amount Phoenix would need to waive-and-stretch his contract over the next several seasons and remain in line with the league's 15 percent rule about dead cap hits.

By waiving and stretching Beal's contract, the Suns can create a clear path to moving below both the first and second tax aprons, opening up financial flexibility that they haven't had since originally trading for Kevin Durant and Beal.

Once he becomes a free agent, Beal is expected to be pursued by multiple playoff-contending teams, sources said.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat have all been linked to Beal amid his buyout situation. However, it's the LA Clippers who have suddenly emerged as the favorites around the league to quickly agree to terms on a contract with Beal, sources said.

The Clippers have put themselves at the forefront of talks surrounding Beal once he is bought out of his deal with the Suns, as trading Norman Powell has opened up a clear need for the star guard. Beal and the Clippers hold mutual interest, sources said, and multiple teams are already bracing for the two sides to get a deal done quickly once he clears waivers.

What is going on with Al Horford?

The widespread expectation around the league is that the Warriors and Al Horford will agree on a deal once the Kuminga situation figures itself out, sources said.

Retirement has been mentioned as an option for Horford as well, but the 39-year-old is expected to return for his 19th NBA season and join a contending team in the Western Conference. The Denver Nuggets and Lakers have also been mentioned as suitors for Horford.

It is no longer likely that the Lakers will be in the mix for Horford after signing Ayton, and the Nuggets are also in an intriguing spot to pursue another big man because of Jonas Valanciunas' situation.

Denver traded for Valanciunas from the Kings with the intention of having the Latvian big man play behind Nikola Jokic. Now, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the veteran center's future, as he holds a desire to return to Europe and be bought out of his NBA contract.

The Nuggets do not have any plans to buy Valanciunas out, and they will hold discussions with him about honoring his contract, sources said. If Denver's plans fall through and Valanciunas goes to Europe, they will immediately pivot to making a serious push for Horford.

All signs point to the Warriors getting a deal done with Horford as soon as a decision is made on Kuminga, but the longer the veteran big man remains a free agent, the more chances there are for another team to swoop in and steal him from Golden State's grasp.

Damian Lillard to take time on free agency decision

Damian Lillard is in no rush to decide on his future. After suffering a torn Achilles and being released by the Bucks, Lillard and his camp have talked with several notable teams in playoff-contending positions, league sources said.

The Heat have long been linked to Lillard even before he was traded to the Bucks in 2023, and both the Boston Celtics and Warriors find themselves near the top of the list for Lillard as well.

This is an interesting situation because while there are teams interested in Lillard, he's expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season. Any organization that ends up signing Lillard will do so with their eyes set on him being 100 percent ready for the 2026-27 season, which is why Dame is in no rush to finalize any agreement.

He did not give up any money in his buyout with the Bucks, so there is reason to believe Lillard would be open to signing a minimum contract to join a contending team.

Boston remains high on Lillard's list of preferred destinations given his relationship with Jayson Tatum, who will also spend all of the 2025-26 season recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs.

It is no secret to anyone around the league that Lillard has always held an interest in Golden State since he is from Oakland. He also holds strong relationships with Curry, Green, and Butler. After all, it was Butler who Lillard wanted to play with when he requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023.

Other teams will continue to be in contact with Lillard and his representation as the offseason continues. None of the situations discussed above will have an impact on where Lillard ultimately ends up.