The Orlando Magic continued their impressive NBA Cup run with a commanding 123-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. The victory, their fifth straight, improved their record to 14-7 overall and 3-0 in East Group A play. Central to the Magic’s success was the impactful play of their evolving frontcourt, featuring Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze.

Franz Wagner, who led Orlando with 29 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block, spoke highly of the duo postgame, emphasizing their importance to the team’s recent success. Wagner acknowledged the adjustments required for the frontcourt pairing, particularly for Carter Jr., who recently returned to action after a 12-game absence.

“I’m sure it’s an adjustment for them too as well,” Wagner said. “I thought they’re doing a great job, obviously requires a little bit of communication, guys playing out of their position, especially Wendell. I feel like Wendell is doing a great job of just finding his way back into things and it’s not easy playing at a spot that you’re not normally in.”

Wagner further elaborated on Carter Jr.’s value, praising his leadership on and off the court.

“I think just having someone out there we’ve been playing together for a long time. It’s also someone who can speak up when stuff isn’t going the right way and it’s just great to have him back out there,” Wagner said.

Wendell Carter Jr., Goga Bitadze anchor dominant defensive effort

Carter Jr., reinserted into the rotation during Wednesday’s win over the Chicago Bulls, has seamlessly transitioned into his role alongside Bitadze in the starting unit. Rather than displacing Bitadze, who filled in during Carter Jr.’s absence, head coach Jamahl Mosley opted to pair the two big men. Against the Nets, the frontcourt delivered solid contributions: Carter Jr. tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a block, while Bitadze added eight points, six rebounds, three assists, and a career-high five blocks.

The defensive presence of the two big men was particularly notable. Magic veteran swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who contributed 19 points on seven-of-eight shooting, highlighted the impact of their interior defense.

“It’s kinda hard to score on that when you got me, Suggs, Franz guarding the wings and then if you get past us you got the two big guys down there, shot blockers to change a lot of shots for us,” Caldwell-Pope said. “Also, cleaning the glass and they’re getting rebounds for us. That’s where we get out and push in transition, which we are starting to get better at.”

Jamahl Mosley credits frontcourt chemistry in Magic's NBA Cup win over Nets

Mosley praised the chemistry and communication between Carter Jr. and Bitadze, noting their influence on both ends of the floor.

“I probably pushed him a little bit too long, but I think [Carter Jr.] handled it well, and obviously we’ll just continue to keep working and see where he is,” Mosley said. “But it’s about the rhythm, it’s about the chemistry, it’s about those guys working together. You can just see their lines of communication out there on the floor. Even when we turned it over one or two times, they’re trying to make the right play for one another.”

The Magic’s defense, anchored by their frontcourt, forced 20 turnovers and limited the Nets’ offensive opportunities. Their ability to protect the rim and control the boards has become a cornerstone of their identity, fueling both their transition game and half-court efficiency.

Now boasting the league’s largest point differential at +60, the Magic will look to extend their winning streak as they face the Brooklyn Nets (9-11) again on Sunday. Their final NBA Cup group-stage matchup against the New York Knicks (11-8) on Tuesday will determine their path forward in the tournament.